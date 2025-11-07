Sunderland vs Arsenal: Predicted XI for the Historical Chase in the Premier League

Sunderland will host Arsenal for the 11th Premier League Matchday at the Stadium of Light tomorrow, where they will try to break their winless streak against the Gunners.

After the midweek disappointment where The Black Cats’ draw against Everton, letting go of the opportunity to escalate to second place in the Premier League standings, in which Arsenal leads right now.

The last time Sunderland faced Arsenal in a Premier League match happened almost ten years ago, and now the fans at The Stadium of Light expect to get a different outcome this time.

Arsenal has shown dominance in their last league matches, winning their last five of them. This proves that it does not matter if they play at home or away; they are equally dangerous to their rivals.

However, injuries have struck both teams severely for this match, changing everything before the match and how it is expected to unfold and affect tomorrow.

Key players like Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz will be out for Arsenal. Meanwhile, Sunderland will have to play without Omar Alderete, Dennis Cirkin, Romaine Mundle, and Habib Diarra.

Possible Starting XI’s for Sunderland vs Arsenal

IMAGO / Action Plus

Regis Le Bris’s starting lineup will have multiple changes after a physical midweek match against Everton, and the injuries in the team. Even though this fixture seems to be an impossible task to win, the Balck Cats want to remain as a UEFA Champions League-calibre team.

According to SofaScore’s platform, these are the predicted starting lineups for Sunderland vs Arsenal at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland

Goalkeeper: Robin Roefs.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Lutsharel Geertruida, and Reinildo Mandava.

Midfielders: Bertrand Traoré, Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, and Enzo Le Fee.

Attackers: Wilson Isidor.

Arsenal

Goalkeeper: David Raya.

Defenders: Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, Williams Saliba, and Jurrien Timber.

Midfielders: Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, and Declan Rice.

Attackers: Leandro Trossard, Mikel Merino, Bukayo Saka.

For Sunderland players like Granit Xhaka, this match is a great challenge where he will be able to prove Arsenal wrong for letting him go several years ago.