Premier League Transfers: Full List of 2026 January Done Deals

The winter is open for teams to strengthen before the end of the season.

Toby Cudworth

There will be more big moves involving the big six.
The 20 teams competing in the Premier League incredibly spent in excess of £3 billion ($4 billion) in the summer transfer window—unsurprisingly a record amount but one that still wouldn’t even touch the sides of Elon Musk’s pockets.

But for those not satisfied with how their 2025–26 season is going, the opportunity to do more business comes via the January transfer window. Movement is expected—albeit not to the same level as in the summer—and plenty of players will come and go before the window closes on Monday, February 2 at 7 p.m GMT.

Here’s all the business concluded.

Arsenal

Arsenal’s badg
Arsenal are gunning for a first Premier League title in 22 years. / Visionhaus/IMAGO

In

N/A

Out

  • Harrison Dudziak (Braintree, loan)

Aston Villa

Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa won the European Cup in 1982. / Getty/Kristian Skeie

In

N/A

Out

N/A

Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s badge
Andoni Iroala’s side have spiralled after a strong start. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

  • Julian Araujo (Celtic, loan)

Brentford

Brentford’s badge
Brentford have surprised many with their attacking prowess. / Visionhaus/Getty Image

In

N/A

Out

  • Iwan Morgan (Shrewsbury, loan)

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton’s badge
Brighton have slipped down a congested table. / Stephen Bardens/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

N/A

Burnley

The badge of Burnley
Burnley face an uphill battle to survive. / Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

  • Lewis Forshaw (Worksop, loan)

Chelsea

The badge of Chelsea
Chelsea parted company with Enzo Maresca to start the year. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

N/A

Crystal Palace

The badge of Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have been up and down balancing European commitments / Visionhaus/IMAGO

In

N/A

Out

N/A

Everton

Everton’s badg
Everton are making swift progress with David Moyes at the helm. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

N/A

Fulham

The badge of Fulha
Fulham can produce the sublime at times. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

N/A

Leeds United

The badge of Leeds United
Leeds have starting finding the back of the net with regularity. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

N/A

Liverpool

Liverpool’s badge
Liverpool spent huge money in the summer but have gone backwards. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

  • James Norris (Shelbourne, undisclosed)

Manchester City

Manchester City’s badge
Manchester City have eyes on a ninth Premier League title win. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

N/A

Manchester United

Manchester United’s badg
Manchester United’s form remains indifferent. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

N/A

Newcastle United

Newcastle’s badg
Newcastle’s momentum has been stalled in 2025–26. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

  • Antonio Cordero (Cadiz, loan)

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest‘s badge
Nottingham Forest are battling to stay afloat in the Premier League. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

N/A

Sunderland

Sunderland’s badge
Sunderland have taken to the Premier League like ducks to water. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

N/A

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham’s badge
It’s been a slow burn for Thomas Frank since taking charge at Spurs. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

N/A

West Ham United

West Ham’s badge
West Ham are staring relegation in the face. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

N/A

Out

  • Niclas Füllkrug (AC Milan, loan)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves’ badge
Wolves had not chalked up a league win heading into January. / Visionhaus/Getty Image

In

N/A

Out

N/A

Published
Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A Premier League, EFL & UEFA accredited journalist, Toby supports West Ham United and still can't believe they won a European trophy.

