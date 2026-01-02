Premier League Transfers: Full List of 2026 January Done Deals
The winter is open for teams to strengthen before the end of the season.
The 20 teams competing in the Premier League incredibly spent in excess of £3 billion ($4 billion) in the summer transfer window—unsurprisingly a record amount but one that still wouldn’t even touch the sides of Elon Musk’s pockets.
But for those not satisfied with how their 2025–26 season is going, the opportunity to do more business comes via the January transfer window. Movement is expected—albeit not to the same level as in the summer—and plenty of players will come and go before the window closes on Monday, February 2 at 7 p.m GMT.
Here’s all the business concluded.
Arsenal
In
N/A
Out
- Harrison Dudziak (Braintree, loan)
Aston Villa
In
N/A
Out
N/A
Bournemouth
In
N/A
Out
- Julian Araujo (Celtic, loan)
Brentford
In
N/A
Out
- Iwan Morgan (Shrewsbury, loan)
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
N/A
Out
N/A
Burnley
In
N/A
Out
- Lewis Forshaw (Worksop, loan)
Chelsea
In
N/A
Out
N/A
Crystal Palace
In
N/A
Out
N/A
Everton
In
N/A
Out
N/A
Fulham
In
N/A
Out
N/A
Leeds United
In
N/A
Out
N/A
Liverpool
In
N/A
Out
- James Norris (Shelbourne, undisclosed)
Manchester City
In
N/A
Out
N/A
Manchester United
In
N/A
Out
N/A
Newcastle United
In
N/A
Out
- Antonio Cordero (Cadiz, loan)
Nottingham Forest
In
N/A
Out
N/A
Sunderland
In
N/A
Out
N/A
Tottenham Hotspur
In
N/A
Out
N/A
West Ham United
In
N/A
Out
- Niclas Füllkrug (AC Milan, loan)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
N/A
Out
N/A
