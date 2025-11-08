Sunderland hosted Arsenal this Saturday, November 8th, at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats scored a bicycle kick goal to tie the match.

The team of Regis Le Bris started winning the match with a goal from Dan Ballard in the 36th minute. The Gunners reacted in the 54th minute, courtesy of Bukayo Saka.

Leandro Trossard gave the partial advantage to the away team in the 74th minute, but an impressive bicycle kick from Brian Brobbey in the 90+4th minute leveled the score again.

Watch: Sunderland's Bicycle Kick Stunner Seals 2-2 Draw Against Arsenal

The Cats showed great patience to work the ball inside the rival box, and Ballard placed a perfect ball for Brobbey to score the 2-2. The Dutch forward connected with the ball with his right foot.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 BRIAN BROBBEY HAS EQUALIZED IN THE 94TH MINUTE FOR SUNDERLAND !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal.pic.twitter.com/14tchmcVTZ — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 8, 2025

CAN YOU BELIEVE THAT!?!?



SUNDERLAND JUST WON'T QUIT. BRIAN BROBBEY EARNS THE BLACK CATS A DRAW. pic.twitter.com/i7t9TLLzQu — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 8, 2025

The Gunners asked for the play to be reviewed for an alleged foul against Gabriel, but after a VAR review, the goal was validated.

This is Brobbey's first goal with Sunderland after playing six matches this season. It is not his first goal contribution, as he already had one assist. Now the striker has two goal contributions in six games.

With this result, Sunderland now has 19 points after 11 games, and positions itself in third place in the Premier League, only below Arsenal and Manchester City.

Manchester City still has a pending match against Liverpool, so they could move a little further away from the Wearside team. They currently have 19 points.

The next matches for The Cats are against Fulham at Craven Cottage on November 22nd and against Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light on November 29th, on the occasion of matchdays 12 and 13 of the Premier League.

