Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace—Carabao Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal and Crystal Palace will compete for a place in the semifinal of the Carabao Cup in their final outing before Christmas.
Due to Palace’s hectic schedule, their quarterfinal clash at Emirates Stadium is taking place a week after the other last eight matches. That means both sides know their potential semi-final opposition, with a London derby certain as Chelsea await Tuesday’s victor. Newcastle United and Manchester City will contest the other semi.
Arsenal will be favourites for the battle in north London, not solely because of home advantage. The Gunners ensured top spot in the Premier League at Christmas with their narrow weekend win over Everton, maintaining a two-point lead over chief chasers Man City.
Mikel Arteta’s men have responded to their late defeat at Aston Villa with three successive victories and two clean sheets, with the Spanish coach, who is desperate to bring a first major title to the Emirates since the FA Cup in 2020, eager to extend a winning streak against Palace.
Palace have already been beaten by Arsenal this season and their frenetic calendar is catching up with them. An underwhelming draw with Finnish side KuPS in the Europa Conference League has been sandwiched in between three-goal defeats to Man City and Leeds United in the Premier League.
Oliver Glasner’s men will have to overcome fatigue for their trip to Arsenal as they seek another day out at Wembley.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: Not in use
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 4 wins
- Crystal Palace: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
Everton 0–1 Arsenal - 20/12/25
Leeds 4–1 Crystal Palace - 20/12/25
Arsenal 2–1 Wolves - 13/12/25
Crystal Palace 2–2 KuPS - 18/12/25
Club Brugge 0–3 Arsenal - 10/12/25
Crystal Palace 0–3 Man City - 14/12/25
Aston Villa 2–1 Arsenal - 06/12/25
Shelbourne 0–3 Crystal Palace - 11/12/25
Arsenal 2–0 Brentford - 03/12/25
Fulham 1–2 Crystal Palace - 07/12/25
Arsenal Team News
Arteta is expected to make changes for the clash with Palace despite it being the quarterfinal of a major cup competition, with Arsenal’s more peripheral figures likely to earn minutes. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Nørgaard, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus are among those likely to start in the capital.
Eberechi Eze scored the winner against Palace in the Premier League back in late October and could haunt his former employers once more having been an unused substitute in two of the past three matches.
Arsenal are still missing personnel through injury, with the absence of Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White limiting Arteta’s options in defence. Further forward, Kai Havertz and Max Dowman are sidelined.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Timber, Saliba, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly; Nørgaard, Merino; Madueke, Eze, Martinelli; Jesus.
Crystal Palace Team News
With their thin squad being further stretched by the week, Glasner will likely make some alterations from his regular Premier League XI for Tuesday’s game.
The Austrian will be without Ismaïla Sarr as the Senegal international has jetted off to the Africa Cup of Nations, while key right wing back Daniel Muñoz is joined by Daichi Kamada, Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucouré, Caleb Kporha and Rio Cardines in the treatment room.
Jean-Philippe Mateta could be rested as Palace try to manage his ongoing knee injury, meaning a start for Christantus Uche, while Jefferson Lerma, Justin Devenny and Jaydee Canvot could all come into the team.
Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Benítez; Canvot, Lacroix, Guéhi; Clyne, Lerma, Wharton, Sosa; Devenny, Pino; Uche.
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Score Prediction
Arsenal’s superior quality and squad depth should carry them into the last four of the Carabao Cup, with Arteta still boasting a wealth of options if he decides to make changes. The Gunners are masters of edging low-scoring affairs and will fancy their chances of nullifying a weakened Palace attack.
The Eagles are looking tired and their 4–1 defeat to Leeds underscored their issues amid a brutal schedule. Just two days separated their draw with KuPS and the trip to Elland Road, with only another three days between the Leeds defeat and journey to Arsenal.
It should prove a challenge too great for Glasner’s side on Tuesday.