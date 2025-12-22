Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Eze Primed to Wound Former Club
Arsenal can set up a Carabao Cup semifinal with fierce rivals Chelsea by beating another London adversary in Tuesday’s quarterfinal with Crystal Palace.
The Gunners are desperate to end their silverware drought and clinch their first major title since winning the FA Cup back in 2020. Bukayo Saka is the only member of the squad that has survived since that Wembley triumph over five years ago.
Arsenal’s last EFL Cup victory coincided with the inaugural Premier League campaign all the way back in 1992–93, one of only two triumphs in the competition for the north Londoners. Arteta can become just the second manager after George Graham to win this particular trophy for Arsenal.
A fatigued Palace side stand in their way, but Arteta is expected to make changes despite the importance of Tuesday’s affair. Luckily, after another sizeable summer spend, the Spaniard has an incredibly deep squad to select from.
Here is who he could choose to start just 28 hours before Christmas Day.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)
GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—Kepa has made just two competitive appearances since moving to Arsenal, both of which have arrived in the Carabao Cup. He was on the Chelsea bench during Arteta’s only major final with the Gunners back in 2020.
RB: Jurriën Timber—With Ben White sidelined through injury and young Josh Nichols unlikely to be thrust into the team, Timber might be forced to make another start on Tuesday. He’s made 23 appearances already for the Gunners this term.
CB: William Saliba—Injuries to Gabriel and Cristhian Mosquera means Saliba will start against Palace, the Frenchman having only recently returned from fitness issues himself. A test with former teammate Eddie Nketiah is possible, as are battles against Jean-Philippe Mateta and Christantus Uche.
CB: Piero Hincapié—The summer recruit has made six successive starts for Arsenal and has impressed since being chucked into the lineup.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—One area of the backline that could be set for change against the Eagles is left back. Riccardo Calafiori might be handed an invaluable rest, allowing young Lewis-Skelly back into the team.
DM: Christian Nørgaard—Nørgaard was used at centre back on his last start for the Gunners against Club Brugge, but should return to midfield against Palace. The steady 31-year-old was signed for exactly this kind of occasion.
DM: Mikel Merino—With Viktor Gyökeres and Gabriel Jesus back to full match sharpness, Merino is likely to return to his preferred midfield role in the coming weeks. No matter his position, the Spaniard provides attacking threat from set pieces and open play.
AM: Eberechi Eze—Eze scored the only goal in Arsenal’s win over the Eagles in the Premier League in October and the ex-Palace attacking midfielder is ready to haunt his former side once again.
RW: Noni Madueke—Madueke produced an absolute rocket against Club Brugge on his last start, ending the trip to Belgium with a first Arsenal brace. He’s had to watch on from the bench for recent wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.
ST: Gabriel Jesus—Arteta confirmed that Jesus is ready to start his first game in almost a year and waxed lyrical about the quality the Brazilian provides both in and out of possession. He will be desperate for a first goal since New Year’s Day 2025.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—The Brazilian has saved his best performances for midweeks in the Champions League this season, with Arsenal hoping his Tuesday night heroics can translate to the Carabao Cup.