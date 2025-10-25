Sunderland Nation

Chelsea vs. Sunderland: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

Sunderland will take on Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge in Premier League's MD9 on October 25.
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Sunderland will return to action on Saturday when they visit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. ​⁠

The team led by Regis Le Bris sits seventh in the Premier League with 14 points from the first eight matchdays, level on points with Chelsea. ​⁠

The Black Cats beat Wolves 2–0 in their last league match, and before that, they defeated Nottingham Forest 1–0.

For their part, Chelsea arrive in strong form after a 3–0 win at Nottingham Forest and a 2–1 victory over Liverpool in the league, plus a midweek Champions League win over Ajax. ​⁠

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Sunderland Kick Off?

  • Location: Sunderland, UK
  • Venue: Stadium of Light
  • Date: Saturday, October 25
  • Kick-off time: 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT
  • Referee: Andy Madley

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream

Chelsea vs Sunderland
IMAGO / Visionhaus

Unfortunately, and once again for UK viewers, the match will not be broadcast on television or streaming due to the Saturday 3:00 PM blackout rule.

However, if you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will be options. In the USA, the match can be watched on Peacock, Amazon Prime Video.

As for Canada, the main options are for streaming, such as fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video or DAZN.

Country

TV Channel / Streaming

United Kingdom

N/A (Due to blackout)

United States

Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

Canada

DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

HBO Max, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports

India

Disney+ Hotstar

Australia

Stan Sport

New Zealand

Sky Sport Premier League

Sunderland's next games are against Everton on Monday, November 3, to later face Arsenal on November 8. Both games are at the Stadium of Light.

Published
