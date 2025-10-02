Manchester United vs. Sunderland: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

Sunderland will face their biggest test since their arrival in top-flight football on Saturday when they go up against Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United.

The Black Cats are coming off a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, their first away victory this season. On the other hand, the Red Devils fell 3-1 to Brentford as Bruno Fernandes missed his second penalty of the season.

Granit Xhaka and Co. are currently fifth in the Premier League with three wins and two draws. They are above the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City. They have conceded the second-fewest goals (4) this season and have kept a clean sheet in three games.

On the other hand, United is off to a horrid start, having lost three games already. They played Burnley on August 30, another side that got promoted to the top-flight football this season, and managed to scrape out a 3-2 win. Amorim, who is walking on a thin rope, would pray for a more dominant victory.

Regis Le Bris’ side will hope to continue their incredible run against their first “Big Six” opponent of the season. Here's all the information you need about the fixture, including time and where to watch it on television or streaming.

What Time Does Manchester United vs. Sunderland Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, UK

: Manchester, UK Venue : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Saturday, 4th October

: Saturday, 4th October Kick-off time : 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

: 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT Referee: Stuart Atwell

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Due to the traditional Saturday 3:00 PM blackout rule, Sunderland vs. Manchester United will not be broadcast live on television or streaming services in the United Kingdom.

In the United States, live coverage will be available on USA Network, with additional broadcast options on NBC Sports and Universo. Streaming is available on fuboTV, Peacock, and the NBC Sports app. Canadian viewers can stream the fixture on fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, or DAZN.

Country TV Channel / Streaming United Kingdom N/A (Due to blackout) United States fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 5 Mexico Caliente TV India Disney+ Hotstar Australia Stan Sport New Zealand Sky Sport 4

What’s Next For Sunderland?

Sunderland will get a much-needed two-week break following their Saturday fixture. Upon their return, they are scheduled to host a comparatively easier opponent, the Wolves, on October 18. But it will be followed by three massive matches in the next six weeks.

The Black Cats will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on October 25. The following week, they will host Everton at the Stadium of Light. If they manage to remain unbeaten at home till then, Le Bris’ men will have to stop Arsenal from ending the streak.

Read More: