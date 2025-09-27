Sunderland are once again being talked about, after moving up in the standings after an away victory against Nottingham Forest, with defender Omar Alderete as the protagonist of the match.

Sunderland suffered in the second half, with little possession of the ball and control of the game, but the key moment came in the 38th minute of the first half, when Omar Alderete scored after an excellent pass from Granit Xhaka.

Goalkeeper Robin Roefs once again had a brilliant performance, being chosen by many fans and experts as the figure of the match. SofaScore statistics showed that he avoided a total of 2.16 expected goals.

Regis Le Bris acknowledged the team's great day-to-day work

In the press conference after the match, coach Regis Le Bris highlighted how fantastic the match was. He declared:

It is good to win because it wasn't an easy challenge away from and it is our first win away in the league, so I'm really proud for our fans, the group and the squad because we worked hard.

He also highlighted the great work of Nottingham Forest, but explained why the match became very complicated for Sunderland. Le Bris said:

They are really good on the ball and with their substitutes, they added three, four or five more attackers. It wasn't something unexpected. We defended well. We were really well connected and we were working hard, with a good goalkeeper behind us.

He also highlighted how fantastic Sunderland’s defense was, saying that each day they feel better and more connected match after match, everyone defending in a very positive way and supporting goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

On the great performance of Granit Xhaka, he said:

We need a captain like that, definitely. He gives us so much confidence and he can manage the rhythm. He is really good on the ball and he understands like a future coach I think.

He made clear that Xhaka sees football in a different way, both on and off the pitch.

This victory now leaves Sunderland in fourth place in the Premier League, even ahead of teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea, being among the biggest in the history of the competition, and Sunderland are a few spots above them thanks to the great competitiveness and the good path they are having thanks to the work of Robin Roefs and Regis Le Bris.

