Match Preview: Enzo Le Fee Returns As Sunderland Take On Tony Mowbray's West Brom
Sunderland prepare to take on former manager Tony Mowbray, as the Black Cats travel to the Black Country with hopes of making it back-to-back wins.
West Brom currently sit 6th in the Championship, having their eyes set on a playoff finish come the end of the season. Despite losing their last game, the Baggies have been on fine form and this will be a tough test for Regis Le Bris and Sunderland.
Fortunately, the Mackem's have received a huge boost with reports from Regis Le Bris saying he expects Enzo Le Fee to be fit for the weekend. The Roma loanee is comfortably one of the best players that the division has to offer and his return should certainly boost Sunderland's chances on Saturday.
Sunderland don't have anything riding on this fixture as a 4th place finish appears inevitable. However it is crucial that Regis Le Bris' side takes form into the upcoming playoffs, and this game is a great opportunity to kickstart that.
Sunderland have won the last two meetings at The Hawthorns and will be hoping to continue that streak.
West Brom manager Tony Mowbray is well-liked amongst the Sunderland fans, being the man who led them to an outstanding 6th Place finish in 2023. He also got the better of Sunderland last season when his Birmingham side beat the Black Cats 2-1 at St Andrews.
Ex-Sunderland youngster and West Brom's top scorer Josh Maja is still unfit meaning boyhood Geordie Adam Armstrong is likely to pose the biggest threat to The Mackem's backline tomorrow.