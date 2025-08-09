‘Can’t Have Him Involved’—Eddie Howe Drops Alexander Isak Bombshell Over Liverpool Interest
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted Alexander Isak still has a future at the club, but confessed the Liverpool transfer target is highly unlikely to be part of the matchday squad for the Magpies’ Premier League opener next weekend.
Having openly admitted his desire to leave the club and missed pre-season, Isak has been told to train away from the rest of the Newcastle squad, with Howe publicly warning the wantaway striker that he must “earn the right” to train with the rest of his teammates.
Liverpool, having failed with a bid of £110 million ($147.8 million) earlier in the window, are expected to return with a superior offer if Newcastle indicate a willingness to negotiate.
A resolution to this transfer saga is by no means close and Howe confessed he expects the situation to drag over into the new Premier League season, with Newcastle likely to face Aston Villa next weekend without last year’s top scorer.
“I’d want Alex to be playing today, I’d want him training tomorrow,” Howe explained. “We would love the player to be with us—let me make that absolutely clear. There’s no part of me that doesn’t want that outcome.
“But I don’t see that changing before Aston Villa, the current situation we’re in.”
Unsurprisingly, Isak was not part of the Newcastle squad that drew 2–2 with Espanyol on Friday. After the game, Howe was once again pressed on his plans for the striker and he was adamant there is still a route back for Isak at Newcastle.
“We’ve had discussions and it’s clear at the moment we can’t have him involved with the group,” the Newcastle boss continued. “I don’t know how long that will be for. It’s clear I can’t involve him with the team at the moment.
“He is training later than the rest of the squad. There have been discussions since the tour. I don’t think disciplinary action has happened.
“He is here, so of course he has a future at Newcastle. From our perspective, we would love to have him back with the team, but the situation has to be right for that to happen.
“He doesn’t have a fitness issue. I’m aware of a feeling within the squad that there’s something there not to the benefit of the group.”