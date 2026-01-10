Robin Roefs' Heroics Help Sunderland Knock Out Everton From FA Cup

AFC Sunderland advanced to the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday after a thrilling win over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Goalkeeper Robin Roefs emerged as the hero for the Regis Le Bris’ side.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time before the young Dutch stopper saved all three Everton penalties to secure a 3-0 shootout victory and book the Black Cats' place in the next round.

Enzo Le Fee's brilliant first-half volley appeared to have sealed Sunderland's progression when he received the ball from a long throw and sent a cushioned right-footed strike curling past Jordan Pickford in the 30th minute. But Everton mounted an unexpected fightback that dragged the tie into extra time.

The Toffees' comeback centered around Adam Aznou, a £7.8 million summer signing from Valladolid who had barely featured for David Moyes' side all season. The 19-year-old's introduction in the 86th minute changed the fate of the match. Within three minutes, Aznou won a penalty after a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge from Trai Hume, allowing James Garner to level the tie from the spot in the 89th minute and send the match into extra time.

The additional 30 minutes failed to produce a winner, forcing a penalty shootout. This is where Roefs, the young Dutch goalkeeper, delivered an extraordinary performance that will be remembered for a long time. Roefs denied Garner, Thierno Barry, and Beto from the penalty spot with three outstanding saves.

❌ Garner

❌ Barry

❌ Beto



THREE saves out of THREE in the shootout from Robin Roefs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oeeWp6YoCC — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 10, 2026

On the other end, Le Fee, captain Granit Xhaka, and defender Luke O'Nien all converted their penalties with confidence to secure a 3-0 shootout victory. This is only the second time Sunderland have made it to the fourth round of the FA Cup in 11 seasons.

Regis Le Bris on Sunderland’s Win Over Everton

Régis Le Bris praised his side's composure and character following Sunderland's dramatic FA Cup penalty shootout victory over Everton, while also criticizing the controversial decision that forced the match into extra time.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle following the 1-1 draw and 3-0 shootout triumph, Le Bris opened up about a match that tested his side to the full extent.

"It was a long game, maybe we should have won before because it wasn't a good decision to award Everton's penalty in normal time," Le Bris said, referring to Adam Aznou's winning of a spot kick that James Garner converted to level the tie. But we were ready for the fight, and we showed great composure on the ball as well.”

The decision has drawn significant criticism from football analysts, with former Premier League referee Keith Hackett calling it "an awful decision" from referee John Brooks.

"Finally, extra-time, we showed good control once again, and the penalty shootout - it was the shortest of my life - so I'm happy," Le Bris said.

