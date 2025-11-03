Sunderland vs. Everton: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

Sunderland will return to action on Monday when they host Everton at the Stadium of Light. ​⁠

The team led by Regis Le Bris sits seventh in the Premier League with 17 points from the first nine matchdays, level on points with Chelsea. ​⁠

The Black Cats beat Wolves 2–0 in their last league match, and before that, they defeated Chelsea 2–1 at Stamford Bridge. ​⁠

For their part, Everton arrive on a difficult run after a 3–0 defeat to Tottenham and a 2–0 loss to Manchester City in the league, following a 2–1 home win over Crystal Palace earlier in October.

What Time Does Sunderland vs. Everton Kick Off?

Location : Sunderland, UK

: Sunderland, UK Venue : Stadium of Light

: Stadium of Light Date : Saturday, November 3

: Saturday, November 3 Kick-off time : 8:00 PM GMT / 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

: 8:00 PM GMT / 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Referee: Thomas Bramall

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Everton on TV, Live Stream

IMAGO / Action Plus

Fortunately, and finally for UK viewers, the match will be available to watch on television or streaming due to the time at which the game is scheduled.

Also, if you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will be various options. In the USA, the match can be watched on fuboTV or NBC Sports.

As for Canada, the main options are for streaming, such as fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video or DAZN.

Country TV Channel / Streaming United Kingdom Sky Go, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio United States fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network Canada DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Mexico Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One India JioHotstar, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1 Australia Stan Sport New Zealand Sky Sport Premier League

Sunderland will be back in Premier League action quickly as they host Arsenal on Saturday, November 8th for Matchday 11. The Gunners are currently the leaders, so it will be a great opportunity for the Cats to establish themselves in the top part of the table.

