Sunderland vs. Aston Villa: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

AFC Sunderland will hope to climb up in the Premier League table when they take on Aston Villa on Sunday at home. The newly promoted side is unbeaten at home and has outperformed the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United, and is currently tied with Everton at seventh place with two draws and one win.

The Black Cats announced their arrival to the top-flight football with a 3-0 win over West Ham United in the season opener. They suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Brentford and were knocked out of the EFL cup in a span of four days. But Granit Xhaka and Co. bounced back with a late comeback win over Brentford, thanks to an extra-time winner from Wilson Isidor.

Sunderland held Crystal Palace to a draw at Selhurst Park courtesy of Robin Roefs' incredible work between the sticks. Aston Villa will likely be without Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, and Amadou Onana.

Unai Emery’s team is yet to secure their first win of the season. They have drawn two games and lost the other two. Emiliano Martinez and Co. haven't scored a goal in their four fixtures. Regis Le Bris' men will hope to capitalize on Aston Villa's weakness and poor form to get back to winning ways. Here's all the information you need about the fixture, including time and where to watch it on television or streaming.

What Time Does Sunderland vs Aston Villa Kick Off?

Location : Sunderland, UK

: Sunderland, UK Venue : Stadium of Light

: Stadium of Light Date : Sunday, 21st September

: Sunday, 21st September Kick-off time : 2:00 PM BST / 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT

: 2:00 PM BST / 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT Referee: Sam Barrott

How to Watch Sunderland vs Aston Villa on TV, Live Stream

The Aston Villa vs. Sunderland match on September 21, 2025, will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage will begin at 1:00 PM BST, with kick-off at 2:00 PM BST.

In the United States, live coverage of the match will be available on Telemundo Deportes and USA Network. Streaming options include fuboTV and the NBC Sports app.

Canadian viewers can stream the fixture using fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, or DAZN.

Country TV Channel / Streaming United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League United States fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 5 Mexico Caliente TV India Disney+ Hotstar Australia Stan Sport New Zealand Sky Sport 4

What's Next for Sunderland?

Sunderland were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Huddersfield in the second round on penalties alongside Manchester United. They have yet to make their way to the European championships, leaving them with only English top-flight football to focus on.

Black Cats will travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest on September 27. This will be followed by a trip to Old Trafford on October 4 to face Manchester United. After a relatively easier fixture at home against Wolves on October 18, after the international break, Sunderland will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 25.

It's a very tough stretch for the Black Cats, and they would hope to grab the full three points on Sunday to give themselves some breathing space in case things don't go their way. If the Black Cats manage to maintain their form, they might be a serious contender for a place in the European Championships next season.

