In matchday 27 of the Premier League, on February 22nd, Sunderland will face Fulham at the Stadium of Light, in a fascinating match where both teams arrive in a moment of great ambition to be able to add points and climb important positions in the league.

Sunderland currently occupies 11th position, and on their part, Fulham are one place behind, stalking Regis Le Bris's team. The moment Black Cats are experiencing is not very encouraging after coming from 2 consecutive defeats, seeking to lift their heads.

The great challenge is in this match, where, with their fans present, they cannot afford to obtain another defeat, and with the return of their captain, Granit Xhaka, a Sunderland victory is expected.

Sunderland vs. Fulham: How & Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

• Location: Sunderland, United Kingdom

• Venue: Stadium of Light

• Date: Sunday, February 22

• Start time: 15:00 GMT / 16:00 ET

• Referee: Craig Pawson

In an exciting Premier League match, both teams arrive on a negative streak, since looking at Fulham's last 5 matches, they have found 4 defeats and 1 victory, hardly an encouraging record.

On the home side's part, they arrive with a record of 3 defeats and 2 victories in their last 5 matches, where both have the need to add 3 points if they want to continue competing in this Premier League to aspire to European competition positions.

The most important news revolves around the return of Xhaka with Sunderland, being the great leader that Black Cats require to face important matches. On Fulham's part, a sensitive absence like that of Samuel Chukwueze, who is not at 100% to play this match.

• United Kingdom: Sky Sports

• United States: USA Network Telemundo Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

• Canada: DAZN CanadafuboTV Canada

• Mexico: TNT SportsMax MexicoTNT Go

• Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN2 Spain, Movistar+

• Australia: Stan Sport

• Ecuador: Disney+ Premium Sur

• New Zealand: Sky Sport Select

Prediction result: Sunderland 2-0 Fulham

Read More: