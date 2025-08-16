Sunderland are about to begin their season, and after a gruelling transfer window they will host West Ham United in the Premier League opener weekend.

The Black Cats have completed 11 signings with which they will attempt not only to stay in the top flight but to compete respectably from the outset.

This Saturday, Regis Le Bris' side will face a West Ham arriving with two absentees, as confirmed by Graham Potter himself.

Well, we've still got Cry Summerville in the last stages of his rehab, so he won't be available (...) George Earthy, he's still had an injury that he sustained early in pre-season. Apart from that, we're pretty much close to full availability. Graham Potter

On the eve of the match, it's already possible to predict what would be the starting lineups for this fixture taking place at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland vs West Ham predicted lineups as Hammers suffer double injury setback

Considering what was seen in preseason, it's likely Regis Le Bris will set up in a 4-3-3 and trial Eliezer Mayenda as centre-forward.

In goal there's no doubt Robin Roefs will start, protected by a defence consisting of Trai Hume, Daniel Ballard, Jenson Seelt and Reinildo. In midfield, the expected starters are Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki, with Dan Neil as an alternative on the bench.

In attack, Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi would accompany Mayenda from the wings.

Sunderland predicted starting XI vs West Ham: Roefs; Hume, Ballard, Seelt, Reinildo; Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki; Talbi, Adingra, Mayenda.

The Hammers come into this match missing Crysencio Summerville and George Earthy, and Potter is expected to field the following eleven.

West Ham predicted starting XI vs Sunderland: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Ward-Prowse; Alvarez, Walker-Peters, Diouf, Paqueta, Bowen; Fullkrug.

