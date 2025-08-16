Sunderland are now ready to begin their 2025-26 season, and plan to make a good impression in their Premier League opener against West Ham.

After 11 signings, which will become 12 with the imminent arrival of PSG defender Nordi Mukiele (27), Regis Le Bris has a rather interesting squad, to say the least.

This Saturday 16 August they will face West Ham United at the Stadium of Light, marking their return to the top tier of English football.

For this match, the Hammers have two injury absences confirmed by their own manager.

West Ham hit by injury blow ahead of Premier League opener against Sunderland

On the eve of the match, West Ham boss Graham Potter confirmed that Crysencio Summerville (23) and George Earthy (20) will be absent for the clash with the Black Cats.

In Summerville's case, the Dutchman is still in rehabilitation after suffering hamstring issues last January.

As for Earthy, he recently sustained an ankle ligament complaint last month, so he too will join the Hammers' injury list.

These are part of Potter's statements from his most recent press conference, as transcribed by the Sunderland Echo:

Well, we've still got Cry Summerville in the last stages of his rehab, so he won't be available, but he's getting really close, so that's good for us.

George Earthy, he's still had an injury that he sustained early in pre-season. Apart from that, we're pretty much close to full availability.

The match kicks off at 3 pm UK time and won't be broadcast in the UK due to the Saturday blackout, though viewers in the US and Canada will have multiple viewing options.

