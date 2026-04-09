Atletico Madrid and AC Milan fail to convince Habid Diarra to leave Sunderland

The projection of Sunderland's players has been positive and has led them to be considered by the big teams of Europe, knowing that Regis Le Bris has enhanced each of his players without having great renown.

For this occasion, the moment that one of his great midfielders has left has led him to be in the eye of teams from the Premier League, Serie A, and others, but the player's choice seems to be solely to work for Sunderland's objectives.

Recently arrived and in his first season with Black Cats, he has managed to win the hearts of the fans and above all the trust of the team, a player with a fantastic defensive deployment and who makes clear his potential for the future, since his present is positive, but his future will be even better.

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Habid Diarra Is Considered by the Giants of Europe a Great Revelation

Habid Diarra, in the eyes of the greats of Europe, has made clear that his future is with Sunderland, since teams like AC Milan and Atletico Madrid came looking for him, but the player is immovable for Black Cats.

With an exceptional season, having a total of 16 matches as indicated by Transfermarkt, he has made clear his great consistency, and in addition, he has goal-scoring ability with 3 goals in total and 1 assist in these matches, being a defensive midfielder but with great arrival in attack.

Sunderland‘s Habib Diarra has impressed in his debut season in the Premier League.



The Senegal international arrived at the Stadium of Light from RC Strasbourg in July 2025 and didn’t take time to settle in.



He had interest from AC Milan and Atlético Madrid, and in December,… pic.twitter.com/3iaqV8XaYr — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) April 8, 2026

For now, everything seems to indicate that he will continue with Sunderland, considering that he has a contract until 2030 with Regis Le Bris's team, but it is not completely ruled out that a proposal could convince Black Cats to consider his departure from the club, since his potential is quite high and a high fee would change things.

But for the moment, Habid Diarra will continue being a Sunderland player, finishing the season in a positive way and thinking that he will have a guaranteed place in Black Cats' project for several years.

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