The 30 Biggest Soccer Clubs in World––Ranked
What truly makes a football club “big?”
Is it the number of trophies in the cabinet? The size of the global fanbase? A club’s rich history or the size and stature of its stadium? Maybe it’s iconic moments, legendary players or simply sheer financial power.
Modern giants like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have rewritten the script in recent years, yet they still lack the deep-rooted legacy of traditional powerhouses like Real Madrid or Liverpool.
It’s a conundrum with no single answer—because being “big” in football is ultimately a blend of many things: history, success, influence, reach, and something intangible you can’t quite put your finger on.
With that in mind, we’ve taken on the impossible task: ranking the 30 biggest football clubs in the world.
30. Aston Villa
When it comes to pure heritage, few clubs can compete with Aston Villa. The Birmingham outfit was founded in 1874 and is one of England’s most successful teams.
The Villans became only the fourth English club to win the Champions League (then the European Cup) in 1981–82—a feat they echoed in spirit with a quarterfinal run in 2024–25, following a resurgence in the Premier League under Unai Emery.
29. Marseille
Marseille may not boast the same dominance they once did, but they remain a force in French football.
Winners of the inaugural Champions League following its rebrand from the European Cup, they continue to be backed by one of the most intense, loyal, and sizable fanbases in Europe—making any trip to the Stade Vélodrome a daunting experience.
28. Newcastle United
Newcastle United may not have the most decorated trophy cabinet in England, but their 2024–25 League Cup triumph marked a significant step forward.
Under Eddie Howe, and with Saudi investment continuing to reshape the club’s future, there’s a growing sense that more silverware could be on the horizon.
Trophies aside, the Magpies are defined by their fiercely loyal and passionate supporters. St James’ Park has remained packed even through the club’s darkest days, a testament to one of the most dedicated fanbases in the country.
27. Fenerbahce
Fenerbahçe remain one of Türkiye’s most decorated and passionately supported clubs, boasting 19 Süper Lig titles and seven Turkish Cup triumphs.
While they haven’t lifted the league trophy since 2013/14, their iconic yellow and blue kit stills carry weight—and commands respect—throughout Turkish football and beyond.
26. Flamengo
Flamengo are Brazilian football superstars and boast the largest fanbase in the country, with an estimated 46.9 million supporters nationwide.
Their iconic black and red stripes have been proudly worn by legends like Zico and Romário, as the club has amassed countless major honours over the years.
Alongside São Paulo, Flamengo is one of only two Brazilian teams never to have been relegated from the top flight—a testament to their enduring strength and prestige.
25. Rangers
After being demoted to the fourth tier of Scottish football in 2012 due to administration, Rangers made a remarkable comeback. While they have won just one Scottish Premiership title since their return, they remain a colossal institution.
Boasting 55 league titles—one of the highest totals in football history—there’s no denying Rangers’ stature, even if their global reach doesn’t quite match some of the sport’s biggest clubs.
24. Porto
One of Portugal’s big two, Porto is the country’s second most decorated club. Beyond domestic success, the Dragons have also made a significant impact on the European stage, boasting two European Cup titles—the most recent coming under José Mourinho in 2004.
Regular contenders in the latter stages of the Champions League, Porto enjoy a massive fanbase and have earned a reputation as a prolific talent factory, producing some of the world’s best players.
23. Galatasaray
Galatasaray are Türkiye's most successful club and have a record 25 Super Lig titles in their cabinet. They are one of the few sides from the country to have won European silverware, lifting the UEFA Cup in 1999–00.
While they may not have the financial muscle to compete at the top level in Europe, they still have the capacity to spring a surprise on the continent.
22. Celtic
The first British side to win the European Cup, Celtic’s ‘Lisbon Lions’ established the Scots as one of the biggest clubs in the United Kingdom.
The Glasgow side have an enormous backing across Scotland and Ireland and have immense pedigree domestically with 55 league titles and a record 42 Scottish Cups.
The Bhoys’ continental influence has waned slightly in recent years, but they remain one of the world’s fiercest sides.
21. River Plate
River Plate are Argentina’s most successful domestic club with 38 Primera División titles, edging out fierce rivals Boca Juniors. They have also claimed the prestigious Copa Libertadores four times, most recently in 2018.
Few kits are as iconic as their white home shirt with the bold red sash, while their stadium, the Estadio Monumental, with a capacity of over 85,000, stands as one of the most revered and historic venues in world football.
20. Boca Juniors
If River Plate boast more league titles, why does Boca Juniors still reign as Argentina’s biggest club? The answer lies in three powerful reasons.
First, while Boca may trail slightly at home, they dominate on the continental stage with more Copa Libertadores trophies. Second, their fanbase is colossal—loud, proud, and passionate like no other. Third, those iconic blue and yellow colors aren’t just a kit; they’re a symbol of South American football’s raw, unrelenting spirit.
And if you want a fourth? Diego Maradona—the immortal legend whose name is forever etched in Boca’s heart, catapulting the club’s fame to legendary, worldwide heights.
19. Napoli
While not yet the most decorated club in Italy, Napoli remains one of the country’s most passionate and beloved teams—largely thanks to the legendary exploits of Maradona who was the iconic face of the club during their first golden era.
In recent years, Napoli has reclaimed its place among the elite, capturing the Scudetto in both the 2022–23 and 2024–25 seasons, signaling a thrilling return to the top.
18. Benfica
Benfica boasts a storied history, having clinched back-to-back European Cups in 1961 and 1962—an era famously defined by the legendary Eusébio, whose name is forever etched in football lore. Today, they remain a towering force in Portuguese football, holding a record 38 Primeira Liga titles to their name.
Beyond their trophy haul, Benfica stands out as one of Europe’s most prolific talent factories, consistently producing stars who go on to shine for the continent’s elite clubs. Their ability to nurture and export top talent has kept them at the heart of European football for decades.
17. Roma
Forever linked with the legendary Francesco Totti, Roma stand tall among Italy’s elite clubs. While their trophy cabinet includes just three Serie A titles, their rich history and passionate fanbase make them a powerhouse in the heart of the Italian capital.
In 2021–22, Roma ended a European trophy drought dating back to the 1960s by triumphing in the Europa Conference League under the masterful guidance of José Mourinho, adding a memorable chapter to their storied legacy.
16. Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur’s 2024–25 Europa League triumph reminded everyone just how massive a club they truly are.
But even throughout their long trophy drought before that victory, the Lilywhites remained one of England’s most supported clubs and a colossal force in the capital—proving that silverware isn’t the only measure of their stature.
15. Atletico Madrid
Atlético Madrid are one of the few Spanish clubs to have disrupted the long-standing duopoly of Barcelona and Real Madrid since the turn of the century, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals under the relentless Diego Simeone.
In many ways, Atlético are the antithesis of their glitzier rivals—perennial underdogs who thrive on grit and unity, often building stars rather than buying them. Their football might not always be glamorous, but it's steeped in intensity, resilience, and an us-against-the-world spirit that has earned them global admiration.
14. Ajax
Ajax are the most successful club in Dutch football, rarely enduring a season without silverware and consistently making their mark in European competitions, often progressing to the latter stages of the Champions League.
But more than trophies, Ajax represent a footballing ideology. The club is steeped in the revolutionary philosophy of Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff, whose vision of “Total Football” led Ajax to European dominance in the early 1970s. That philosophy didn’t just shape an era—it laid the foundation for some of the most successful clubs in history.
That’s not just success. That’s legacy.
13. Borussia Dortmund
Seeing Borussia Dortmund’s iconic yellow wall in full voice is a bucket-list experience for any football fan. The Signal Iduna Park isn’t just a stadium—it’s a cathedral of football passion, home to one of the most intense and loyal fanbases in Europe.
While Bayern Munich dominate the silverware conversation, Dortmund are firmly Germany’s second powerhouse. Their high point this century came under Jürgen Klopp, whose thrilling side won back-to-back Bundesliga titles and reached the 2013 Champions League final.
The club also claimed European glory in 1997, lifting the Champions League with a memorable win over Juventus.
12. Inter Milan
Inter Milan are one of the most successful clubs in Italian football history, boasting 20 Serie A titles and three Champions League crowns—coming agonizingly close to adding a fourth on multiple occasions in recent seasons.
The club was born in 1908 from a split with what is now AC Milan, after a group of players disagreed with the policy of fielding only Italian players. They wanted a more inclusive, international approach—hence the name Internazionale.
That founding ethos has stuck, with Inter continuing to welcome global stars and blend Italian grit with international flair—a combination that has seen them attract fans from all corners of the globe.
11. Arsenal
Arsenal are a colossal force in English football.
Record FA Cup winners and the only club to complete a Premier League season unbeaten, the Gunners also boast the third-most trophies in English football history.
While a Premier League title has eluded them in recent years, Arsenal remain one of the most competitive and widely respected sides in both England and Europe.
10. Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain once lived in the shadows of France’s traditional powerhouses, with only sporadic success to show for their efforts. That all changed with the arrival of Qatari investment, which catapulted them into the spotlight as Ligue 1’s dominant force—and eventually, European champions for the first time in their history.
Once a stepping stone, the Parc des Princes has become a magnet for global superstars. From Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé, the Parisian stage has been lit up by some of football’s brightest talents in recent years.
9. Chelsea
Chelsea’s modern era of success was built under former owner Roman Abramovich, whose vast investment turned the club into a European heavyweight. During his time at the helm, the Blues won five Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and a host of other major honours.
That success hasn’t vanished since Abramovich’s departure. Under Todd Boehly’s ownership, Chelsea lifted the 2024–25 Conference League trophy and the newly revamped 2025 Club World Cup—sending a clear message that they remain one of world football’s true powerhouses.
Sure, the billionaire may have changed, but the ambition hasn’t.
8. AC Milan
A true giant of world football, AC Milan are steadily reclaiming their place among the elite. Dominant in the 1990s, the Rossoneri treated fans to the brilliance of legends like Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit, and Paolo Maldini during a golden era of domestic and European success.
With seven European Cups to their name—more than any other Italian club—Milan’s pedigree is unquestionable. Their 2021–22 Scudetto marked a return to form, and signals that the red half of San Siro is once again a serious force in European football.
7. Manchester City
Manchester City have risen to prominence since hefty Middle Eastern investment in 2008 and have now become one of Europe’s most frightening teams under the tutelage of the world-class Pep Guardiola.
The Cityzens have now won everything on offer under the Spanish coach, including a famous treble in 2022–23 that saw them end their Champions League hoodoo.
The club’s recent dominance of the Premier League is unprecedented.
6. Juventus
Despite a turbulent few years in Turin, few clubs can rival the history, stature, and success of Juventus. Since their founding in 1897, the Old Lady have amassed a record 36 Serie A titles and 14 Coppa Italia trophies—more than any other Italian side.
Icons like Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, and Cristiano Ronaldo have all donned the famous black and white stripes, helping shape Juve’s legacy.
Even through recent challenges, they remain Italy’s most supported club by far, with an estimated 8.7 million fans across the country.
5. Bayern Munich
The biggest club in one of the grandest footballing nations of all time, Bayern Munich are a success machine. They are the record winners of the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and DFL Supercup, while they also secured a sixth Champions League victory in 2020.
Unless they suffer a mighty downfall in the near future, no German side is ever catching their records at the top of the tree.
4. Liverpool
Liverpool are the most successful team in English football history, with multiple golden eras that have defined their legacy. Their dominance peaked during the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, when they ruled not only England but also left a lasting mark on European football.
Although their dominance waned in the 2000s, trophies still came sporadically, highlighted by their unforgettable Champions League triumph in 2004–05. It was under Jürgen Klopp’s leadership that Liverpool truly rediscovered their winning edge, however, capturing another Champions League title in 2018–19 and securing their first-ever Premier League crown the following season.
With Arne Slot taking charge in 2024–25, Liverpool wasted no time in adding a second Premier League title under his guidance, firmly signalling that the Reds are back to stay.
3. Manchester United
Manchester United may be enduring a difficult spell, but their legacy as one of the undisputed giants of English and world football remains intact.
Under Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary leadership, the Red Devils dominated the game for over two decades, winning 13 league titles and two Champions Leagues—building on a foundation laid during other golden eras, particularly the 1950s and '60s.
Off the pitch, United are still a global powerhouse, boasting the largest fanbase of any English club and an unmatched commercial reach.
Silverware may have been elusive in recent years, but with their infrastructure, support, and ambition, a return to the top feels more like a matter of when, not if.
2. Barcelona
Barcelona's motto is “Més Que Un Club”—“More Than a Club”—and it couldn’t be more fitting.
Barça aren’t just one of the most successful football clubs in history; they’re an institution. A symbol of Catalan identity. A blueprint for the beautiful game.
Famed for their La Masia academy, Barcelona have helped shape modern football—especially since the turn of the century—through a style defined by precision, intelligence, and flair. At the heart of it all? Lionel Messi, the greatest to ever play the game.
If that doesn’t define greatness, nothing does.
1. Real Madrid
Here they are: the biggest football club on the planet—Real Madrid.
The Spanish giants are monumental both domestically and in Europe, with a record 15 Champions League titles gleaming in a trophy cabinet that speaks for itself.
Where rivals like Barcelona have been celebrated for their academy-driven identity, Real Madrid embraced global stardom, pioneering the Galácticos era—signing the world’s best and turning the Santiago Bernabéu into football’s grandest stage.
From Di Stéfano to Zidane, Ronaldo to Mbappé, donning the famous white shirt has long been seen as the pinnacle of a footballer’s career. When it comes to legacy, glamour, and pure dominance, no one does it quite like Madrid.