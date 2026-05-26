‘Unequivocal Failure’—Is Christian Pulisic in Danger at AC Milan After Major Club Overhaul?

AC Milan have fired four key senior figures after a bitterly disappointing Serie A campaign ended with the team missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The Rossoneri finished the season fifth in Serie A, leapfrogged by Como on the final day. While few players on the roster can feel good about their contributions, Milan’s struggles were exemplified by Christian Pulisic’s shortcomings in front of goal. The USMNT forward ended the season with eight strikes—behind only Rafael Leão in the team standings—but has not scored a goal in 2026.

RedBird, the owners of Milan, waited less than 24 hours after the final result to clean house.

“For the majority of this season, we were in the top two positions in Serie A, with a credible shot at competing for the Scudetto,” a club statement read. “The final stretch was completely inconsistent with the performance up to that point, with [Sunday] night’s disappointing loss in the final game turning the season into an unequivocal failure.

“It is now time for change and a comprehensive reorganization of football operations. Effective immediately, we are parting ways with CEO Giorgio Furlani, Sporting Director Igli Tare, Head Coach Massimiliano Allegri and Technical Director Geoffrey Moncada. We thank each one for their hard work and dedication to AC Milan during their respective tenures.

“Further announcements regarding the next appointments will be made in due course—with the goal to be ready and well prepared for the next season.”

Is Christian Pulisic’s Future at AC Milan in Danger?

Manager Massimiliano Allegri (right) was let go on Monday. | MB Media/Getty Images

It is abundantly clear that RedBird officials were not happy with Milan’s performance this season. Firing the manager is the usual response to such disappointment, but to also take an axe to the senior leadership highlights a belief that there are serious problems with the entire organization.

With CEO Furlani and directors Tare and Moncada out the exit with manager Allegri, this promises to be a huge summer for Milan, and one which will bring about plenty more changes at every level of the team—including the playing roster.

If RedBird believes there are issues with the current squad, a firesale could be the chosen response, while some players may need to be sold anyway to cope with another season without the riches of the Champions League. In both cases, few players could bring in the sort of money Pulisic’s sale would generate.

Pulisic has been with Milan since the summer of 2023, enjoying better form than he showed during his Chelsea days, but consistency continues to be a problem. In 134 games, Pulisic has contributed 42 goals and 27 assists.

The numbers are solid, but not spectacular, and it does not feel implausible that Milan would chase an improvement in the summer transfer window, particularly given Pulisic’s contract situation.

There is just one year remaining on the American’s deal, although there is an option for an automatic 12-month extension. Clubs usually make big decisions about their players in the final two years of a contract, meaning this summer could be crunch time for Pulisic.

Fortunately for Pulisic, there would also appear to be plenty of alternative candidates for sale if the issue is purely financial. Leão’s time in Milan looks to be coming to an end, while there is also interest in center back Strahinja Pavlović and goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

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