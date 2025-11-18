In a little less than a week, the Premier League returns. Sunderland will visit Fulham on Saturday, Nov. 22, after the international break ends.

Regis Le Bris's side is in fourth place on the table with 19 points after 11 games. The Cottagers, for their part, are in 15th position. They have 11 points after 11 matches.

Sunderland tied 2-2 against leader Arsenal in its last match, on Nov. 8. Daniel Ballard opened the scoring in the 36th minute, while Brian Brobbey tied the match in the 94th minute.

For the moment, the Cats are the biggest surprise of the Premier League. However, a recent prediction does not foresee a good result for Le Bris's men in London.

Bad News for Sunderland Fans as Opta's Premier League Prediction Emerges

IMAGO / Every Second Media

According to Opta's supercomputer, Fulham has a better chance of securing a victory over Sunderland in the upcoming Premier League fixture.

While Opta gives the Cottagers a 51.6% chance of winning, it gives the Cats only a 23.8% chance. There is a 24.6% probability of a draw.

The prediction is bad news for Sunderland fans, considering it is based on objective data. However, it remains surprising given the strong form of the Wearside team.

Marco Silva has done a splendid job in London with the limited resources he has been granted, and they have a good record at home. We will see if it is enough to stop England's team of the moment.

While Sunderland has scored 14 goals in 11 games, Fulham has scored 12. The Cats have conceded 10, while Silva's team has allowed 16.

