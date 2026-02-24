10 Best Players From Premier League Gameweek 27—Ranked

The home stretch of the 2025–26 Premier League season is right around the corner, with teams up and down England locking in for a battle to the finish line.

Gameweek 27 saw Arsenal dust off the cobwebs to keep their pursuit of the Premier League title alive, while Manchester United’s hopes of Champions League qualification received yet another boost as the party that has been the Michael Carrick era continues.

Here are the 10 best performers from the round according to FotMob.

10. Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)—8.4

An excellent showing from Bart Verbruggen. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Is it just a coincidence that Bart Verbruggen has found himself linked with a blockbuster exit from Brighton & Hove Albion again?



The Seagulls battled to an impressive, much-needed 2–0 victory over Brentford on Saturday, with Verbruggen playing a starring role in between the sticks. He made four saves and 11 recoveries as Brighton repelled some serious pressure en route to three points.

9. Senne Lammens (Man Utd)—8.5

Senne Lammens won the Player of the Match award. | Zohaib Alam/Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United wanted a steady presence in goal this summer when they recruited Senne Lammens—a no-frills stopper who does little more than inspire confidence in the defenders in front of him.



Matching Verbruggen’s stats of four saves and 11 recoveries, Lammens came to life late on in Monday’s 1–0 win over Everton and a stunning reach to prevent Michael Keane’s long-range thunderbolt from nestling into his top corner was perhaps the pick of the bunch.

8. Rodri (Man City)—8.5

Rodri looked back to his best. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

When Rodri plays well, Manchester City play well. It really is as simple as that sometimes.



Pulling the strings from deep in his side’s 2–1 win over Newcastle United, nobody had more touches (95) or completed more passes (67) than Rodri, whose impact was also felt on the other side of the ball through six recoveries, four clearances and a game-high five tackles.

7. Nico O’Reilly (Man City)—8.7

Two goals for Nico O’Reilly. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Stealing the spotlight away from Rodri was the midfielder/left back/winger hybrid that is Nico O’Reilly.



Versatility is quickly proving to be one of the 20-year-old’s most valuable assets, given he has the ability to change a game from nearly every position on the pitch. A two-goal haul from his newest home on the left wing has ignited calls for a spot in England’s World Cup squad.

6. Alex Iwobi (Fulham)—8.7

Alex Iwobi was one of several top performers from Fulham. | Alex Dodd/CameraSport/Getty Images

Fulham’s 3–1 victory over Sunderland featured a number of impressive showings. Calvin Bassey and Harry Wilson both came up just short of a place in this list, but the first of two Cottagers to make the cut is defensive midfielder Alex Iwobi.



An excellent corner set up Fulham’s opening goal, before Iwobi wrapped up a hard-fought win with a delightful finish from a narrow angle in the dying embers.

5. Đorđe Petrović (Bournemouth)—8.8

Đorđe Petrović was busy in the Bournemouth goal. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Just three of West Ham United’s 20 shots in their 0–0 draw with Bournemouth were on target, but each drew an excellent save from Cherries goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović.



Petrović prevented an expected goals total of 1.58, pulling out some sensational reaction stops to prevent what looked like certain goals.

4. Raúl Jiménez (Fulham)—8.9

Raúl Jiménez got among the goals. | Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Leading the way for Fulham against Sunderland was two-goal hero Raúl Jiménez.



The Mexico striker rose highest to head home Iwobi’s corner and flashed his composure to convert from the penalty spot as the Sunderland pressure started to rise. Jiménez also relished his physical battle with Omar Alderete and Dan Ballard.

3. Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)—8.9

Eberechi Eze is enjoying himself recently. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Eberechi Eze just loves playing Tottenham Hotspur.



Restored to his natural role in attacking midfield, the summer signing continued his rich vein of form with two goals and two chances created in an emphatic 4–1 win to reignite Arsenal’s title charge.

2. Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal)—9.0

Tottenham could not handle Viktor Gyökeres. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Eze netted goals one and three, with Viktor Gyökeres adding his own pair of strikes to take his Premier League tally to 10 for the season.



Gyökeres was a nightmare throughout, causing chaos up against the makeshift backline of Micky van de Ven, Radu Drăgușin and natural midfielder João Palhinha, all of whom would have been relieved to see the back of him at full time.

1. Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)—9.3

A memorable match for Dean Henderson. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The vibes around Crystal Palace are pretty toxic right now, but the Eagles were granted some optimism through the stunning performance of goalkeeper Dean Henderson against Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Denying an expected goals return of 2.06, Henderson finished the game with seven saves, including a 43rd-minute penalty rebuttal from Tolu Arokodare. Evann Guessand’s winner in stoppage time was the icing on the cake.

