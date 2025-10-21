Sunderland continue with their good start to the season in the Premier League and after the last matchday are in the seventh position with 14 points, the same as Tottenham (sixth) and Chelsea (fifth).

The Black Cats are above clubs like Manchester United, Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the table.

In the last matchday, the team of Regis Le Bris defeated Wolverhampton 2-0 at the Stadium of Light. Their next commitment is against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 25.

The Blues have just made an announcement that could affect the Sunderland fans for this match.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea Announcement Rocks Sunderland Fans Before Premier League Match

On Monday, through its official website, Chelsea warned that planned engineering works could affect the logistics plans of fans, both local and visiting.

"The District Line is closed west of Embankment Station, and on the whole of the Edgware Road branch, including the line down to Wimbledon," Daniel Lewis wrote on Mackem News.

"Furthermore, Fulham Broadway Station is closed for the day, and there will be no District Line trains running to any nearby stations," he added.

Therefore, both fan bases are warned. There could be traffic congestion, and they will have to take precautions.

