Man Utd Player Ratings vs. West Ham: Late Collapse Spoils Heroic Moment
Manchester United coughed up another late lead that forced Ruben Amorim’s men to settle for a 1–1 draw with West Ham United on Thursday evening.
The Red Devils had the opportunity to jump from ninth to fifth place in the Premier League standings with a victory at Old Trafford. Diogo Dalot bagged the game’s opener in the 58th minute, ending his 18-month goalscoring drought in the English top-flight.
It looked like the right-footed strike would be enough to secure three points until 22-year-old Soungoutou Magassa bagged his first goal for West Ham in the 83rd minute. The equaliser was enough for the visitors to snatch a point from Amorim’s men, much to the dismay of the packed stands at the Theatre of Dreams.
The draw puts Man Utd eighth in the table, level on 22 points with Brighton and defending English champions Liverpool.
Man Utd Player Ratings vs. West Ham United (3-4-2-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—6.7: Had little to do for most of the match, but still could not keep a clean sheet for a seventh consecutive Premier League outing.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—7.4: Did his best to preserve his side’s one-goal lead with little help from his supporting cast at the back.
CB: Ayden Heaven—6.2: Looked one wrong move away from a massive mistake every time he touched the ball. It came as no surprise the defender was pulled at half-time.
CB: Luke Shaw—6.6: Delivered poor service out the back all night long. Only one of his 10 crosses and long balls found its target.
RWB: Amad Diallo—7.3: Dangerous nearly every time he drove forward, yet his poor defensive efforts on West Ham’s equaliser tainted his performance.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—8.4: Exploded with deep runs in behind the Hammers’ defence to carry the attack in the first half. The skipper ended the night with five chances created, the most in the match.
CM: Casemiro—6.9: Cheaply dispossessed far too often in a disappointing performance. Still, his shot set up the lone goal for his side.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—7.7: His goal, the defender’s first in the Premier League since May 2024, did well to divert attention from his defensive shortcomings.
RF: Bryan Mbeumo—6.9: Showed flashes of promise in the final third and pitched in admirably in defence when called upon, but could not leave his mark on the game.
LF: Matheus Cunha—6.1: Lacked edge in his return. Cunha only mustered a measly three blocked shots.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—6.5: At the centre of Man Utd’s most dangerous attempt of the first half, but otherwise was virtually invisible.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Leny Yoro (46’ for Heaven)
6.6
Patrick Dorgu (68’ for Dalot)
6.8
Manuel Ugarte (77’ for Cunha)
6.2
Mason Mount (77’ for Zirkzee)
6.1
Lisandro Martínez (88’ for Shaw)
N/A
Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, Shea Lacey.
West Ham (4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts; Tomáš Souček, Jarrod Bowen, Mateus Fernandes; Callum Wilson.
Subs used: Andy Irving, Mohamadou Kanté, Max Kilman.
Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes
Man Utd 1–1 West Ham: How It Unfolded at Old Trafford
Man Utd kicked off on Thursday evening without the intensity home fans would have liked to see, given the Red Devils’ last appearance at Old Trafford ended with a 1–0 defeat to an Everton side down to 10 men. West Ham took advantage of the hosts’ lethargic start, but could not find the target with their early four shots.
Amorim’s men slowly grew into the game, though, through the will of Bruno Fernandes. The skipper rallied his side with a few darting runs in behind the Hammers’ defence, mustering a few half-hearted penalty shouts along the way. Suddenly, Man Utd upped their tempo and caught a rhythm in the final third.
A well-worked corner, taken short, fell to Bryan Mbeumo, who attempted to curl a strike from the right side of the penalty box in the 25th minute. A backpedaling Alphonse Areola tipped the ball over the crossbar, denying the Cameroon international what would have been a sensational goal.
The Red Devils kept the pressure on their opponents and nearly found the breakthrough just four minutes later. Amad Diallo’s lofted cross from the right flank found the body of Joshua Zirkzee, who instinctively guided the ball toward goal. Except Aaron Wan-Bissaka heroically cleared the effort off the line.
Although a goal eluded Man Utd in the first half, it felt like only a matter of time before they broke the deadlock in the second. The visitors were on the complete back foot, pinned inside their own half, when Casemiro and Diogo Dalot connected for the match’s opener in the 58th minute.
A powerful strike from the Brazilian deflected kindly for Dalot. The 26-year-old took one settling touch and then calmly slotted home a right-footed finish to put his side up 1–0.
West Ham attempted to muster up a response, but none were too much for Senne Lammens to handle until the 83rd minute. Noussair Mazraoui made a goal-line clearance to deny a hopeful header from Jarrod Bowen, but the defender and his goalkeeper could not keep out Soungoutou Magassa’s follow-up shot.
There was not another goal to be found in the game, leaving a chorus of whistles to echo out around Old Trafford once the final whistle sounded.
Man Utd vs. West Ham Half-Time Statistics
Statistic
Man Utd
West Ham
Possession
65%
35%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.70
0.30
Total Shots
9
5
Shots on Target
2
1
Big Chances
1
1
Pass Accuracy
81%
73%
Fouls
8
5
Corners
4
4
Man Utd vs. West Ham Full Time Statistics
Statistic
Man Utd
West Ham
Possession
65%
35%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.56
0.77
Total Shots
17
11
Shots on Target
4
3
Big Chances
3
3
Pass Accuracy
81%
71%
Fouls
13
9
Corners
6
6