Contract Update: Wilson Isidor and Dennis Cirkin 'On the Verge' Of Leaving Sunderland At the End of the Season

Sunderland continues evaluating their entire squad, validating whether the players whose contracts end in the coming months will continue or not with them, thinking that Regis Le Bris's squad needs the best players to achieve the club's ambitions.

Now, in this evaluation, several possible additions are also being added for the next transfer window. In addition, Sunderland are currently competing this season in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Seeking positions that lead them to improve the squad and have broader coverage, thinking that they know that if they wish to enter European competitions for the next season, they must have a competitive squad.

Wilson Isidor and Dennis Cirkin Close to Leaving Sunderland?

IMAGO / Every Second Media

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has revealed the current situation of Wilson Isidor and Dennis Cirkin, in a possible departure from the club, since Cirkin's contract is about to expire, and on the Frenchman's part, some offers could attract his departure.

For Dennis Cirkin, at only 23 years old, he is a more than interesting piece for Black Cats, a quite young full-back with great potential, but who has not managed to establish himself in his position, especially due to the competition he has with Nordi Mukiele. His contract ends in June 2026, and a possible non-renewal is about to happen.

On the part of the Frenchman Wilson Isidor, his contract ends in 2028, but rumors that Everton are behind him pave the way for Sunderland to consider a possible sale. Additionally, the role the 25-year-old player is having is not as expected, and he seeks to be able to have a more positive moment in his career, surely outside of Black Cats.

The decisions that Regis Le Bris has ahead are also focused on the possible investment Sunderland will make for the next season, and the departure of some players seems inevitable, especially those whose contracts end soon.

