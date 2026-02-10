Sunderland arrive with a great current challenge, where they will seek to obtain the 3 points against the current champion of the Premier League, Liverpool. Hoping to have a competitive match at the Stadium of Light.

Regis Le Bris has his project focused on reaching as high as possible in the Premier League table and, without a doubt, wants to secure positions in European competitions, which he is also seeking alongside his sporting project.

Now the great rumor has arrived that Black Cats are in search of a forward to continue reinforcing the Regis Le Bris project. This forward is from a direct rival in the Premier League, and a great competition for this attacker is expected.

Sunderland, Manchester United, and Newcastle in Race for Premier League Striker

IMAGO / Every Second Media

The outlet Sunderland Echo has confirmed the interest of Sunderland in the forward from Chelsea, Liam Delap. At 23 years of age, he has established himself as a fascinating young promise, and as he is not a starter with the Blues team, he will surely seek an exit.

Manchester United, Newcastle, and Sunderland seem to be the teams most interested in the English attacker, where it would be expected to see one of these clubs manage to get Delap for the next season.

With an estimated value of €30M, he has been the great attraction for the teams, and a sale of Liam Delap from Chelsea would be expected. Currently, his season has not been the most positive, as indicated by Transfermarkt, he has played 22 games, where he has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist.

These statistics show the low performance of the Englishman, but above all, that in so many games played, he always enters from the bench, accumulating around 900 minutes of play. For Sunderland and any Premier League team, he is a player with great potential, and at 23 years old, he could be a fantastic piece for the Regis Le Bris project.

