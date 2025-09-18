Former Sunderland Star is Becoming a 'Big Problem' for Borussia Dortmund

This summer, Sunderland lost one of their best players for €30 million: Jobe Bellingham.

Bellingham, 19, decided to follow in his brother's footsteps and signed for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, choosing to leave his formative club.

The Englishman's first steps in Germany were positive, but as of today, the story has changed. It is even said that the ex-Sunderland player could become a problem for Dortmund.

Ex-Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham is becoming a 'big problem' for Borussia Dortmund

IMAGO / RHR-Foto

According to BILD, BVB signed Bellingham with the expectation that he would be a difference-maker; however, they consider that this has not been the case, at least so far.

BVB and coach Niko Kovac are facing an expensive problem that was unexpectedly large. The next decisions suddenly have a highly explosive nature! BILD

According to the report from the cited outlet, the former Cats player is still seen as an outsider, and they claim he could become a "big €30 million problem" for the Bundesliga side.

It was previously reported by Sky Sport that the player's parents had a heated argument with BVB's sporting director, Sebastien Kehl, after a 3-3 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Jobe's father Mark, who also acts as Jobe's advisor, was particularly upset about his son's early substitution and the dull and uncreative style of play of Dortmund at Hamburg's Millerntor. Sky Sport

Since then, the feelings around the English midfielder were already negative, but the danger that is perceived now was not felt then.

It is not clear what measures Dortmund will take to manage the situation, but it is impossible, given the circumstances, not to imagine a return of Bellingham to Sunderland.

