Former Sunderland Star Jobe Bellingham's Surprising Borussia Dortmund Salary

Sunderland will enter a new dimension this season as they compete in the Premier League 2025-26, though they will do so without Jobe Bellingham.

The 19-year-old English midfielder was sold by the Black Cats to Borussia Dortmund in a transfer that cost the Germans €33m.

This is why Sunderland have been linked to multiple midfielders recently, including 21-year-old RC Strasbourg's Senegalese player Habib Diarra.

Regardless, Bellingham has already made waves in Germany, not just through his recent debut, but also because his Dortmund salary has now been revealed.

Jobe Bellingham's Borussia Dortmund salary revealed

According to BILD (h/t Sunderland Echo), Jobe Bellingham earns €3m per year (around £2.57m) at Borussia Dortmund, contrary to initial reports from other media outlets.

This means the Sunderland academy product earns approximately £49,357 per week. But that's not all. When including potential bonuses, Bellingham's salary could rise to €5m per year (around £4.27m or £82,262 per week).

It should be clarified that these bonuses will largely depend on Jobe's performance with the German giants.

Furthermore, these figures are estimates reported by the cited outlet. Borussia Dortmund have not yet made any official announcement regarding the player's salary.

Jobe Bellingham has already made his debut for the German side in the current FIFA Club World Cup, where they faced Brazil's Fluminense in their first group-stage match.

The Englishman played 31 minutes in that match and generally left positive impressions. Most importantly, he confirmed what many of us had already noticed: his playing style is very similar to his brother Jude's.

Bellingham was a source of confidence for his teammates, recording 93% passing accuracy and completing 26 of 28 passes.

We saw very little of him, but Jobe has confirmed to the world that he's one of the top prospects in his position globally. We wish him the best of success.

