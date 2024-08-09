'I will always be a Sunderland fan,' says Elliot Embleton after departure
Elliot Embleton says he will ‘always be a Sunderland fan’ after swapping Black Cats for Blackpool in an attempt to rebuild his career.
The 25-year-old was Sunderland’s longest serving player having been at the club for 19-years. He departed this week to rejoin Blackpool, a club with whom he had an excellent loan spell a few years ago.
Sunderland will not receive any fee for the midfielder initially, but clauses are included to see the northeast club compensated should he succeed there – including a percentage of any future fee.
Embleton was a key part of the Sunderland team that got promoted from League One, and scored the first goal in the play-off final success at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers.
However, a serious injury at Hull in January 2023 led to 18 months of physical issues for Embleton, preventing him from kicking on. He, though, says Sunderland will always be where his heart lies.
“Sunderland has been my life since I joined at the age of six,” Embleton said.
“Growing up I used to go to games at the Stadium of Light with my family and dream that one day I would be fortunate enough to play a first-team game. Words will never be able to describe that feeling when it happened, but not just that, to score in the Play-Off Final at Wembley is something I will never forget.
“I am proud to have played a small part in Sunderland’s history, but now is the right time to move on. I will forever be a Sunderland fan, and I look forward to coming to games as a supporter soon.
“To the many people behind the scenes who helped me along the way and to the fans, thank you.”
Explaining the decision to let Embleton leave, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Elliott has been an incredible player for our club.
“I’m sure that when he first walked through the Academy of Light’s doors aged six, he couldn’t have envisaged scoring such a historic goal as the one he did at Wembley Stadium in the 2022 Play-Off Final.
“His efforts, and the efforts of those who supported him throughout his Sunderland journey, made that dream a reality. Elliot’s attitude, desire to improve, and focus on football means he also departs as a superb role model for our next generation of academy players.
“The last 18 months have been tough for him and at this stage of his career when he needs to play regularly, this is a fantastic opportunity for him at a Club he knows well. Elliot will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and we wish him the very best of luck for the future.”