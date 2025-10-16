Ex-Sunderland Star Jobe Bellingham Nominated for Prestigious 2025 Golden Boy Award

Following Sunderland's recent promotion, the team's momentum was evident, along with its ambition and desire to compete not only in England but soon in Europe as well.

The squad has changed, including the unexpected departure of one of football's young prospects, Jobe Bellingham, who moved to Germany to play for Borussia Dortmund.

However, this didn't stop the player from receiving recognition, being nominated as one of the season's best young players after wearing the Black Cats jersey and contributing to their promotion. He is now a Golden Boy nominee.

Jobe Bellingham, candidate for the 2025 Golden Boy

Goal shared the list of this season's best young players who will compete for the Golden Boy award, among whom Bellingham, 19, stands out.

Competing against the best young players in the world won't be easy for him, and he may not be the frontrunner to win the award, but being nominated is already an important recognition for the player.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Golden Boy 2025 finalists as 25-men shortlist has been unveiled ⭐️



Dean Huijsen… pic.twitter.com/8AYkVbVqqz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 15, 2025

Desire Doue, Pau Cubarsi, Arda Guler, and Franco Mastantuono are the names most strongly considered to be in contention for the award, especially considering that the French PSG player could earn a significant amount of points after being crowned UEFA Champions League champion.

Transfermarkt states that in the 2024/25 season, Bellingham made a total of 40 appearances, registering four goals and three assists for Sunderland, greatly contributing to their promotion to the Premier League.

Now, with Bellingham's lack of playing time at Borussia Dortmund, his chances of winning the award could be affected, although he is expected to remain in the top 10 for his achievements at Sunderland.

His departure from the team following Régis Le Bris's dramatic rise raised many questions about the midfielder's decision, but he left a mark on the Black Cats that has now earned him a nomination among the best young players in the world.

