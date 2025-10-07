Former Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham to leave Borussia Dortmund, report claims

Jobe Bellingham left Sunderland during the summer to sign for Borussia Dortmund, but his destiny could change sooner rather than later.

Bellingham, 19, left the Stadium of Light after the German club paid around £26.49 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Since then, the English midfielder has played in 13 games for Dortmund, accumulating only a total of 528 minutes of playing time.

According to reports, Bellingham believes he does not have the prominence he deserves and is considering changing teams.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the ex-Sunderland midfielder, besides being unsatisfied with his playing time, believes that his coach, Niko Kovac, uses him only when there are injuries.

Bellingham has not played the full 90 minutes of any game since he signed for Dortmund, and this has caused him to consider leaving the Bundesliga side.

The two seasons he spent with Sunderland were completely different from his present, as he was a key piece of the Wearside team from start to finish.

During his first campaign with the Black Cats, he accumulated 47 appearances in the Championship, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup, registering seven goals and one assist. In the 2024/25 season, he played 43 games, scored four goals, and gave three assists.

Although BVB paid a record figure for Bellingham's transfer, his current market value is lower, standing at around £19.1 million, as per Transfermarkt.

In any case, considering that the former Cats player is only 19 years old and has a contract that extends until June 2023, the most probable scenario is one where Dortmund loans out the Englishman.

Very likely in the near future, reports will emerge linking Bellingham with a return to Sunderland, so it is a topic that will need to be followed closely.

