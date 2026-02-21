Sunderland and Leeds Are in Talks with Galatasaray for a Brazilian Midfielder

The investment that Sunderland continues to seek is one that positively impacts their future project under the direction of Regis Le Bris. Currently they are the great revelation of the Premier League this season and hope to go for more.

The moment they are experiencing is also very important, competing in the FA Cup, where they already know that their qualification to the round of 16 is a very important step, and where they wish to leave a mark in this competition.

But the great moment Sunderland are experiencing is hoping to enter positions for European competitions for the next season and achieving this will generate an important investment where they will go for players of great renown, like the one they currently have in their sights.

Sunderland Closely Follow Midfielder Gabriel Sara from Galatasaray

IMAGO / BSR Agency

It has been revealed by the Sunderland Echo newspaper, that Premier League teams Sunderland and Leeds United held important conversations with Galatasaray for midfielder Gabriel Sara.

This 26-year-old footballer already has a very important record throughout his career, where he has been champion with Sao Paulo of the Campeonato Paulista and with Galatasaray, he has already won 1 Turkish Championship and 1 Champion of the Turkish Cup, being an important player who knows what it is like to win titles.

In the current season, he has already played 32 matches, where he has scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists, as indicated by Transfermarkt statistics, being a special midfielder with great offensive contribution.

This has left high expectations for Sunderland, who would be interested in the 26-year-old Brazilian. Gabriel Sara has fascinating potential and has a market value of approximately €20M, being a great option for Black Cats.

However, the Sunderland Echo newspaper indicates that the interest, despite being high from the Premier League clubs, was rejected since the player's circle indicates that they do not consider Sunderland and Leeds United as attractive clubs for the player's destination.

