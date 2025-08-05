Official: Sunderland Make Key Decision for Club's Premier League Future

Sunderland have made a key decision for the club's Premier League future by extending manager Regis Le Bris' contract until summer 2028.

The club made the announcement on their official website, justifying their decision on the back of an exceptional first 12 months in English football for the French coach.

Le Bris, as well as the club's sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, and director of football Florent Ghisolfi, said they were satisfied with the decision.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie recently reckoned that Le Bris may have been frustrated by the lack of necessary signings. But his contract extension is a sign of confidence in the Lads board.

"The connection I have with the staff, players, and supporters has been natural, and we shared many great moments together," the former FC Lorient coach began after signing his new contract.

Le Bris explained that at all levels he feels aligned with the club, and confirmed that there is a feeling of wanting to get stronger.

For his part, Speakman declared himself "delighted" to announce Regis' new contractual link with the club. He said it only demonstrates the Frenchman's commitment to continue working to take Sunderland to the top.

The Sunderland manager added that Le Bris has an "unrelenting desire for progression" that matches their own from the club.

