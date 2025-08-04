Inside Sunderland, there is growing frustration about the club's transfer activity, according to a Sky Sports journalist.

Keith Downie spoke on Roker Report's Ha'way The Podcast and shared insights about the current situation at the Stadium of Light club.

The mentioned reporter believes the collapsed signing of Sassuolo forward Armand Lauriente (26) sat very badly with Regis Le Bris, since the Frenchman doesn't want to give fans the image that they will start the season with the squad as it currently stands.

Additionally, Downie commented that he expects Sunderland to finalize three or four more signings, bringing the total to 11 or 12 hires.

Sunderland staff growing frustrated with lack of transfers, suggests Sky Sports man

"I just feel there's frustration from Regis because he doesn't want fans thinking this is what we're going to start the season with. It is going to be different," began explaining Downie, in statements transcribed by the Sunderland Echo.

"There has been a bit of a vacuum over the last three or four weeks where you haven't really added anyone, because the Lauriente deal fell through, until Xhaka arrived," the journalist added.

"I would expect a little bit more of a flurry. Three or four more players before the end of the window, which should be exciting for you guys to see," he concluded.

Recently, Sunderland have been linked with various forwards, such as Galatasaray's Baris Alper Yilmaz (25) or Leverkusen's Amine Adli (25).

In recent hours, there also emerged a rumor about supposed interest from the Black Cats in RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda (25), but this was directly denied by Le Bris, who categorized this information as "false".

Read More: