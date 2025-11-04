Sunderland come from a negative draw, where they wanted a victory that would have placed them second in the Premier League, but after drawing 1-1 against Everton, it left a bitter taste after not winning the match.

Now, they occupy the 4th position in the Premier League and make it clear that Regis Le Bris’s team are being more competitive than ever and want to continue occupying the top spots of the championship.

The top two positions in the Premier League are occupied by Arsenal and Manchester City, where the Citizens are going through ups and downs but remain strong in the league. Pep Guardiola has even given a hint about the possible signing of a former Sunderland player.

Pep Guardiola Gives a Focused Statement on Jobe Bellingham

IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

In a recent interview, Pep Guardiola was asked about English player Jobe Bellingham. Seeking a possible answer focused on the young English prospect, the newspaper GOAL explained what happened in his statement.

With an uncertain future and several doubts in his sporting career, Jobe Bellingham seems to be close to leaving Borussia Dortmund, as his performance has not been what the German team expected.

Several European teams are already setting their sights on the former Sunderland player. However, after Guardiola’s statement when asked about Jobe Bellingham, he seemed puzzled when questioned if he knew Jude’s brother well. “No... I didn’t know him then,” declared the coach in a press conference.

This leaves a sense that the player does not have a positive outlook from Europe’s biggest clubs, and although his departure from Germany seems near with a possible return to England, from Manchester City there does not seem to be strong interest.

The Black Cats also do not seem to bet on him, as his cycle at Sunderland ended, and it is expected that he will take a new path with different challenges, since the start of Regis Le Bris’s team in the Premier League has been so positive that they do not need any star signings.

Read More: