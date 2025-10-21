Pundit Admits He Was Wrong About Sunderland, Makes Bold Claim About Their Premier League Return

Sunderland have begun their return to the Premier League in a very positive way. A pundit had low expectations for the Cats, but he has eaten humble pie, according to his own words.

The team of Regis Le Bris beat Wolverhampton 2-0 on the last matchday of the league, which placed them in seventh position with 14 points, the same as Chelsea (fifth) and Tottenham (sixth).

Sunderland's next match will be against the Blues at Stamford Bridge, so it will be a great opportunity to climb positions, although it will not be easy for either the team or the fans.

Meanwhile, pundit Micah Richards made a bold admission about his initial expectations around the Lads.

Pundit Makes Stunning Sunderland U-Turn, Now Backs Them After Premier League Return

In statements transcribed by Mackem News, Richards admitted that he was wrong about Sunderland as he did not believe they would do so well in their return to the Premier League.

"I want to eat a little bit of humble pie as well, as I thought it would be difficult for them because of the amount of players they signed," Richards said.

"They’ve done better than I expected, and long may it continue, because it’s a really good story," he added.

His words are not out of place. Sunderland are above teams like Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle United and Everton in the standings.

If they maintain this same pace, it will not be crazy to think of the Black Cats fighting for UEFA competition spots.

