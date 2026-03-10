Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Atlético Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a competitive fixture for the first time since 1963 on Tuesday night, as their Champions League round of 16 tie gets underway.

While UEFA’s format changes are likely to facilitate more repeat fixtures during the latter stages of competitions, there’s no denying the novelty that surrounds this clash.

The Jekyll and Hyde-like Spurs are sliding towards their first top-flight relegation in almost 50 years, with Igor Tudor’s side, yet to win a Premier League game in 2026, just a point clear of the drop zone. However, as was the case last year, their European excursions have offered some respite from the domestic misery.

The now-departed Thomas Frank guided the Lilywhites to fourth in the league phase table, but their impressive continental campaign to date wasn’t exactly rewarded.

While any opponent would currently represent stiff opposition for this Tottenham team, taking on Diego Simeone’s Atléti is a particularly tough draw, despite the La Liga side’s inconsistency this season.

Los Rojiblancos have bewildered just as much as they’ve dazzled this season, requiring a playoff victory over Club Brugge to reach this stage. Tuesday’s hosts sit third in La Liga and have been cut adrift from the traditional top two.

Atlético Madrid vs. Tottenham Score Prediction

Spurs to Keep Themselves in Tie

Tottenham’s two best defenders are available for the first time since Tudor took charge. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

As bad as Tottenham has been this season, it’s found another gear under the lights in Europe. This group of players, seemingly uninterested in any domestic exploits, finds something deep within once the iconic anthem bellows out ahead of kick-off.

They don’t evolve into 2010–11 Barcelona, or anything of the sort, but we shouldn’t expect the same team that’s looked so broken in recent weeks to manifest in Madrid on Tuesday night.

Still, taking on Simeone’s Atléti on its own patch is seldom an easy task, and it’s unlikely that the Argentinian will allow any hints of complacency to permeate through his squad over the two legs.

Tottenham may be beaten (again), but it’ll be content with merely being in the tie, given its excellent home record in Europe.

Spurs resilience in Europe: Spurs were productive during the league phase, losing just once—to holders Paris Saint-Germain. While Frank has departed and Tudor is winless at the helm, the Lilywhites, dating back to the start of last season, have proven that they can stand up and be counted on European nights. They won’t be overawed by the occasion.

Spurs were productive during the league phase, losing just once—to holders Paris Saint-Germain. While Frank has departed and Tudor is winless at the helm, the Lilywhites, dating back to the start of last season, have proven that they can stand up and be counted on European nights. They won’t be overawed by the occasion. Free-scoring Atléti: This is not the stubborn Atléti team of years past. Simeone‘s side is a dynamic unit that’s blown plenty of opponents away this season at home, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. They’ve scored at least three times in four of their previous six games.

This is not the stubborn Atléti team of years past. Simeone‘s side is a dynamic unit that’s blown plenty of opponents away this season at home, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. They’ve scored at least three times in four of their previous six games. In-form Alexander Sørloth: Antoine Griezmann remains a handy contributor, while Julián Alvarez is a deadly sharpshooter, but Sørloth is the man Spurs need to contain on Tuesday. He bagged a hat-trick in the previous round, and has scored six five times in his past five appearances.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2–1 Tottenham

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham

Atléti take on a Tottenham team on its knees. | FotMob

It’s a case of one in, one out for the hosts in midfield. While Pablo Barrios is expected to return to Simeone’s squad midweek after a spell out, Atléti has lost Rodrigo Mendoza to an ankle sprain.

Barrios is unlikely to come straight back into the starting lineup right away, with ex-Tottenham transfer target Johnny Cardoso set to partner veteran Koke.

Julián Alvarez will come back in and pair with the in-form Alexander Sørloth in attack, and Atléti has also been boosted by Antoine Griezmann’s decision to remain in Madrid until the end of the season amid Major League Soccer interest.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid vs. Tottenham (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Sørloth.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

Tudor finally has his best two center backs available. | FotMo

An injury crisis has undoubtedly contributed to Tottenham’s woeful run of form, but, for the first time, Tudor will have Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven available on Tuesday night.

Both will appear in the manager’s preferred back three, with Kevin Danso likely to complete a drastically improved backline, on paper.

There are more issues in attack, with Mohammed Kudus, Wilson Odobert, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski among the players Spurs won’t have available for both legs. Midfielders Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur could return after the international break.

Djed Spence is a doubt with a calf injury, Radu Drăgușin is dealing with a knock, but Destiny Udogie could be back for the second leg in north London.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (3-4-2-1): Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Porro, Palhinha, Gallagher, Spence; Simons, Tel; Solanke.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Tottenham Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Riyadh Air Metropolitano

: Riyadh Air Metropolitano Date : Tuesday, March 10

: Tuesday, March 10 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)

Serdar Gözübüyük (NED) VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, DAZN USA United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC