Regis Le Bris Had Warned Sunderland Not To Underestimate Struggling Wolverhampton

After the international break, the competitive European leagues returned, where Sunderland, under the management of Regis Le Bris, aimed to achieve a victorious match against Wolverhampton for matchday 8 of the Premier League.

Wolves were in last place in the table and knew it would be a very difficult match against the newly promoted side, who were the surprise of the Premier League. Above all, they came with a negative run after 5 matches, having accumulated 2 draws and 3 defeats, as indicated by SofaScore.

Regis Le Bris had given positive statements before this match, knowing that they had to stay focused if they wanted to obtain a positive result, since in their previous match against Manchester United, there had been a negative defeat for the Black Cats.

Regis Le Bris shared his opinion ahead of the return to competition against Wolverhampton

The Black Cats coach knew that they should not be guided by the position that Wolves occupied in the Premier League, and that they had to compete at a higher level, understanding that the bad run their rival was facing could happen to anyone.

"At the beginning, they had difficulties, but in the last two matches, they have shown that they are very competitive. Good players, a lot of energy, and a good coach. We knew we had to be effective.” In this statement, Regis Le Bris had made it clear that it would not be an easy match.

He also shared positive comments about playing this match at home and highlighted the important role the fans would play in the game: “If we kept using the energy of the fans, we could do well. We expected another good atmosphere on Saturday.”

The match had an exciting atmosphere after the long wait to see Sunderland compete again, so the expectation was that the team would respond on the pitch with a favorable result to continue adding important points in the Premier League.

In the 9th position of the championship at the time, they knew they could not lose the rhythm they had, and that a victory was necessary since consistency had to be essential if they wanted to survive in the most competitive league in the world.

