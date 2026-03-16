Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan won an Academy Award in Los Angeles on Sunday night. It marked a historic moment for ... soccer?

Yes, Jordan, who won Best Actor for his portrayal of twins Stack and Smoke in the 2025 horror action film Sinners, made Premier League history with the Oscar win.

Jordan is a minority owner of Bournemouth and became the first Premier League owner to win an Academy Award, according to Front Office Sports.

The 39-year-old movie star joined the club’s ownership group in Dec. 2022 through Bill Foley’s Black Knight Football Club, a multi-club ownership consortium with a portfolio that also includes Ligue 1’s FC Lorient and Portuguese club Moreirense FC, among others.

“As a kid, I used to play soccer a lot,” Jordan told sports league TST last March. “Funny enough, I was the goalie because I didn't like running a lot ... I invested in Bournemouth a couple of years ago. When the opportunity presented itself, I just saw a team with a lot of upside, a lot of growth, a lot of potential, and I love their story. I love the team’s history.”

Bournemouth Shine Light on Jordan’s Monumental Night

Congratulations to Michael B. Jordan on winning best actor at the Oscars last night.



A proud day for the Cherries family 🍒🏆 pic.twitter.com/O5frOWJELU — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 16, 2026

The Cherries took to social media to celebrate their minority owner’s accomplishment.

“Congratulations to Michael B. Jordan on winning best actor at the Oscars last night,” Bourenmouth posted on X. “A proud day for the Cherries family.”

The club, which was promoted back to the Premier League in 2022, currently sit 10th in the table. Bournemouth return to action on Friday with a match against Manchester United.

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