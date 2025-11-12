Sunderland Accused of Using 'Tricks' to Disrupt Arsenal in Draw

Sunderland allegedly moved the advertising boards closer to the pitch during Saturday's match against Arsenal to reduce the distance to the touchline, aiming to counter Declan Rice's long throw-ins, one of the London team's most effective weapons this season, according to British media reports on Monday.

The BBC reported that the Black Cats tried to "limit the danger" from the Gunners on set-pieces, "specifically on long throw-ins, by moving the advertising boards" to reduce the run-up space. Sky Sports also questioned whether Sunderland used "tricks" to complicate Arsenal's throw-ins at the Stadium of Light.

"Are you sure they were moved forward? It must have been the wind," joked Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris after the draw against the league leaders, secured by a Brian Brobbey goal in the 94th minute, that prevented Mikel Arteta's team from achieving their sixth consecutive Premier League victory.

The Gunners, who hadn't conceded two goals since matchday 36 of last season and had gone 811 minutes without allowing a goal, were surprised by a Sunderland team that is having a spectacular start to the campaign, sitting fourth in the table with 19 points, just seven behind Arsenal, the league leaders.

"We tried to take care of the small details to win the match. They are very strong on set-pieces, so we tried to reduce that threat. It was important to find solutions," added the French manager.

Sunderland's strategy isn't new, as the club had used it last season during the second leg of the promotion playoff semifinals against Coventry City, when they also moved the boards forward to limit defender Milan van Ewijk's long throws.

The plan worked, and the Black Cats advanced to the final with a goal in the last minute of extra time and subsequently earned promotion. Long throw-ins have become the new trend in the English league, with Opta data showing that in just the first seven matchdays, nearly half as many throw-ins into the penalty area had been taken as in the entire previous season.

This return to old-school football has surprised many in England, reminiscent of Tony Pulis's Stoke City and their legendary throw-in specialist Rory Delap. "I have never seen anything like this in my life," said Luiz Felipe Scolari, then Chelsea's manager, describing Delap's missile-like throws.

The fear generated by those throws was such that Boaz Myhill, Hull City's goalkeeper, preferred to concede a corner rather than a throw-in to avoid the headache caused by the Irishman's deliveries.

