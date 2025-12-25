SI

2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 18

Ten more fixtures in the three days after Christmas will further shape the FPL season.

Jamie Spencer

Why would you bet against Morgan Rogers right now?
Why would you bet against Morgan Rogers right now? / James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues apace the day after Christmas. These are the Boxing Day fixtures in English football, although only one game will actually be played on December 26.

With Manchester United kicking off against Newcastle United on Friday night at Old Trafford, it is ultimately just another weekend, as the majoroty of fixtures are spread over Saturday and Sunday.

But if you’re looking for some FPL inspiration, read on to see who should be making your next team selection before the deadline.

Goalkeepers

Caoimhín Kelleher
Caoimhín Kelleher is an option. / Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Liverpool haven’t had that many clean sheets this season, but Alisson Becker (£5.4m) would expected to shutout Wolverhampton Wanderers, who’ve scored only nine times in 19 games.

Brentford’s Caoimhín Kelleher (£4.5m) is up against Bournemouth this week. Everton and Chelsea both kept the Cherries out earlier this month, while struggling Burnley only conceded once last time out—it’s just Manchester United who shipped four.

A London derby at home against a team significantly worse off in the Premier League table? It certainly raises the possibility of Bernd Leno (£4.9m) enjoying a strong FPL week as Fulham entertain West Ham United at Craven Cottage.

Defenders

Joško Gvardiol
Joško Gvardiol usually banks good points. / Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Manchester City’s run of successive clean sheets stands a good chance of continuing against Nottingham Forest, so look no further than Joško Gvardiol (£6.0m). The Croatian is capable of racking up points at both ends of the pitch because of his ability to also score or assist.

Against his former club, James Tarkowski (£5.5m) could be good value—literally— for a clean sheet when Everton face Burnley. Only three other teams, ironically including Everton, have scored fewer Premier League goals than the Clarets so far this season.

Arsenal’s Piero Hincapié (£5.5m) is harvesting the FPL points that would be otherwise be going elsewhere but for injuries. Gabriel won’t be far away from returning, but the Ecuadorian stand-in has at least this week’s game still to play ahead of him.

Midfielders

Anthony Gordon
Anthony Gordon has been scoring points. / Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Fewer than one in five FPL teams have Morgan Rogers (£7.2m) selected, which potentially offers a competitive edge. Add into that he’s the talisman for one of the league’s most in form clubs and it just makes sense, nor will he destroy the budget.

Is Mason Mount (£5.9m) worth a cheap punt for those FPL managers struggling with limited funds? Form would say not necessarily, but consider that Bruno Fernandes will miss out on Boxing Day through injury, putting the onus for creativity on someone else.

Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) is the kind of direct player who would cause Manchester United problems. The Newcastle winger is coming into this gameweek off the back of a 10-point haul when the Magpies faced Chelsea last time out, with another 10-pointer two weeks before that.

Forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
For those watching the budget. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Erling Haaland (£15.1m) is super expensive, sure. But he’s scored almost half of the goals of the Premier League’s most prolific team. Only the Phil Foden rates better for form in the whole game right now. Plus, 74.1% of FPL players have him selected, so if you’re in the other 25.9%, you’re missing out on the points that everyone else is raking in.

There’s no reason why Hugo Ekitiké (£8.9m) is obviously going to stop scoring just yet. Alexander Isak is out injured, so the Frenchman’s place in Liverpool’s team is safer than ever, and he’s found the net five times in the last three games alone.

Leeds United frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) is the budget-friendly option here. It’s been 22 points across the last two gameweeks for the striker and could do plenty of damage against Sunderland in this round of fixtures.

When Is the FPL Gameweek 18 Deadline?

The GW18 deadline for FPL is at 6:30 p.m. GMT (1:30 p.m. ET, 1.:30 a.m. PT) on Friday, Dec. 26.

All changes must be made before the deadline to come into effect for GW18.

