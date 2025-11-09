Sunderland Face Key Decisions on 8 Contracts Expiring in 2026

The major challenge experienced by Sunderland against Arsenal gave way to showing again the work of Regis Le Bris, competing against one of the best teams in the world.

The consistency and competitiveness that Black Cats have shown in this part of the season have made it clear that the squad and the team aspire to important objectives in the coming years, and the project is only beginning.

However, Sunderland are already thinking about the important decisions they must make regarding the current squad, as several players are close to the end of their contracts and a renewal or an exit awaits some of them.

Sunderland to Study the Contracts of 8 Players for Next Season

IMAGO / Sportimage

In an analysis carried out by Sunderland Echo, the outlet indicated the 8 players whose contracts expire in June 2026, and Black Cats will have to decide their future.

Among these players are Simon Moore, Joe Anderson, Jay Matete, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Zak Johnson, and Harrison Jones. Several of these players have not had important minutes in the first team under Regis Le Bris.

With good potential in some of them, the expectation would be to see the renewal of young players such as Joe Anderson or Jay Matete, competing fully in Premier League 2 with important minutes.

But they are considered very little by Regis Le Bris, so it would not be ruled out that most of these players could leave the club either on loan or in a permanent transfer.

On the other hand, Regis Le Bris highlighted the signing made with Bertrand Traoré, who has already played 5 matches according to Transfermarkt, with a high level of performance for the French coach.

Traoré arrived at Sunderland for one year, with the option to extend his contract for one more year, and after Le Bris’s statements, everything indicates that he will continue in the team.

I am very happy with Bertrand. He is a different character, a different type of player as well. He did not connect well with us at the beginning and had some difficulties during the preseason due to an injury.

He was out for around two weeks. We knew his physical condition was not the best when he arrived. Now he is training very well. He understands the game model, the way we want to play in this position, above all. He is the captain of his national team, so he has a different personality, a different character, and he is improving a lot. Regis Le Bris

This opens the way for the most likely decision for Sunderland regarding the 30-year-old player to be his continuation at the club. But the rest of the players whose contracts end in summer 2026 remain undecided.

Read More: