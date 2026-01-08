Why Hugo Ekitike Isn’t Playing for Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Hugo Ekitiké is absent from the Liverpool squad for the second game running, as the Reds face Premier League leaders at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.
Ekitiké missed the weekend draw against Fulham, with Cody Gakpo replacing the Frenchman at the sharp end of Liverpool’s attack and scoring what everyone inside Craven Cottage thought was a late winner. Harrison Reed had other ideas, arrowing an even later equaliser into the top corner.
So far, Ekitiké has represented the best of Liverpool’s record-breaking 2025 summer transfer window, arguably the only signing who can be considered an outright success at this stage. He cost £79 million (106.1 million) to prise away from Eintracht Frankfurt but has repaid that with goals.
It’s 11 across all competitions in a Liverpool shirt, including five in his last five Premier League appearances. His output and form have been particularly crucial, in an otherwise challenging season for the club, given Alexander Isak’s struggles this season and subsequent broken leg.
Hugo Ekitiké Recovering From Muscle Soreness
Ekitiké was ruled out of facing Fulham as a result of delayed onset muscle soreness, otherwise known as DOMS, believed to be affecting his hamstring.
The striker travelled to London for the game, reportedly not receiving scan results until he was on the plane there, but then did not feature.
When Arne Slot answered media questions on Wednesday morning, he explained that Ekitiké had not trained with the rest of the Liverpool squad all week up to that point, the day before the game.
Cody Gakpo Starts in Liverpool’s No. 9 Role
Cody Gakpo has primarily been a left winger since joining Liverpool three years ago, but has occasionally filled in centrally when required. With Isak also sidelined, the Dutchman is the only other realistic alternative to play in the No. 9 position.
Gakpo has scored six goals across all competitions so far this season, but one of those was in his only previous start as a centre forward—against Fulham last weekend, as mentioned.
When Will Hugo Ekitiké Return for Liverpool?
This is not a major injury for Ekitiké to deal with. Slot implied that had Liverpool not been playing every few days, his No. 9 might have already been back in action—the opportunity to rejoin sessions when everything is geared around match preparation is lessened.
“I’ve said, I think, two or three days ago when we played Fulham, that he is not going to be out for long,” Slot explained. “But, because games come so fast, he is in between maybe training with the team or it would take him one or two days extra.”