Sunderland AFC has received a big roster boost ahead of its match against Newcastle United FC in the Premier League on Dec. 14.

According to D Sports, recent signing Habib Diarra has already returned to high-intensity training, so his return to the field is closer than ever.

Sunderland Receives Major Roster Boost Ahead of Crucial Newcastle Derby

IMAGO / News Images

"Habib Diarra is entering the final stretch. The Senegalese midfielder, sidelined since his groin surgery in September, has resumed high-intensity training for the past two weeks," explained the cited outlet.

"This gradual return to fitness should allow him to rejoin the Sunderland squad as early as next weekend."

According to D Sports, "everything is going well for" Diarra, 21, and his goal is to be ready to play in the AFCON with Senegal.

"His goal is clear: to participate, for the first time, in a major continental tournament with the Lions. An ambition that his club respects, while also monitoring his physical condition after several months of absence," they explained.

Since his arrival in the Premier League, the Senegalese midfielder has played only four games. Last season he was the captain and a key piece for Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg, attracting the interest of several major clubs in Europe.

Although D Sports reiterates in its article that Diarra's priority is the AFCON, his fitness will be key for the Cats as well.

Manager Regis Le Bris addressed the difficulty of facing top-level opponents after the match against Manchester City. "Probably the difficulty of repeating performances at a high level was the reason for the result," he said.

"Three days ago, we were in Liverpool and I think we showed a very strong version of Sunderland, but today, maybe we lacked intensity; it was not enough to be competitive. We defended well, we tried to build under pressure, but it was not enough to be competitive."

The roster's level will be key to getting a good result against Newcastle. Diarra could definitely serve as a boost.

Read More: