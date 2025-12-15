Man Utd Academy Trio Get Caught in Ruben Amorim, Kobbie Mainoo Crossfire
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim surprisingly called out three academy talents in his latest attempts to justify his limited use of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.
Mainoo has failed to start a single Premier League game this season and has earned just 183 minutes of playing time across 10 substitute appearances. The highly rated 20-year-old is thought to be eyeing a January exit in search of a greater role, much to the frustration of a large number of supporters.
Amorim has answered plenty of questions on Mainoo, insisting he has the potential to become a starter with work on the right attributes, with the manager’s 3-4-2-1 formation hardly playing to Mainoo’s strengths.
Further questions were put to the United boss before Monday’s meeting with Bournemouth, but this time, Amorim pointed to the struggles of academy trio Toby Collyer, Harry Amass and Chido Obi in defence of his record with Red Devils youngsters.
“[Collyer] is from the academy, he played here, went to West Bromwich [Albion] and he’s not playing,” Amorim highlighted. “He played for Manchester United, so sometimes it’s not because he’s from the academy or whatever. It’s the situation that's happened.”
He added: “The door is open for any player to change my mind. But in the end, it’s going to be the training, the games. Of course, he’s not playing so many games, but Kobbs, he had opportunities, especially last year. Everyone had [opportunities]. Especially last year, everyone has.
“Amass is now struggling in the Championship. Chido is not always a starter in U21s. All these guys played when a lot of people were saying, ‘Sack the manager.’ You can see that I’m not worried.
“I just look at the team and try to win the next game. I will do that until the end.”
Amorim: No Talks Over January Exit for Mainoo
With Mainoo failing to hold down a regular role under Amorim, the young midfielder is thought to be open to a loan elsewhere. A summer request was turned down by the club and Amorim revealed there have yet to be talks about a winter exit, although he would welcome the chance to have such a conversation with Mainoo.
“First of all, the team comes first,” Amorim vowed. “If Kobbie comes to me and talks to me, I will talk to him.
“I’m not going to say what I’m going to say to Kobbie, but I will be really pleased if Kobbie is coming to talk to me about that. I just want my players [to be] happy and understand that every individual has their goals. The frustration doesn’t help anybody.
“I had some conversations with him, especially last year, and with other players, but about that subject, no, I didn’t speak with him.”
Internal ‘Unease’ Over Mainoo’s Man Utd Status
Mainoo is not the only player struggling for minutes under Amorim—Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte both have similar minutes tallies this season—but the narrative surrounding him is unique.
United famously boast a record of 88 years straight in which an academy graduate has been selected in the matchday squad, but that honour is hanging by a thread following the summer departures of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, leaving Mainoo as the only senior option to keep the record alive. His omission through injury last month saw Amorim hand a token call-up to academy star Jack Fletcher to avoid breaking the run.
Amorim has openly admitted his fear towards being the manager that could end the streak but The Telegraph note some inside United have particular concerns about the situation handed to Mainoo by the manager, who argued his English passport also plays a part in the narrative surrounding the young midfielder.
“Of course [I rate Mainoo], like everyone else,” Amorim insisted. “The problem is we are playing with two [midfielders] and you guys see Kobbie in a different way than I’m seeing.
“Maybe if you play with three midfielders, not with just two, Kobbie will have more minutes. Imagine that this happens. Someone in front is going to lose their spot. Sometimes it’s just the moment.
“I think I proved that if you change my mind [you can get into the team]. Casemiro is the biggest example. He was behind Toby and now he is a starter.
“Kobbs is one more player that I understand all the interests. I understand how important it is. The hopes that you guys and English guys have. I also just want to win. If he’s the right guy, I will put him in. No problem.”