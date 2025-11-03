Sunderland Fans Receive Good News from Premier League Statement

Sunderland has achieved more this season than anyone ever imagined. With all this hype now over them all over the world, the Premier League has a plan to exploit that, and fans will love it.

The Black Cats are currently fighting for the UEFA Champions League spots for next season in the Premier League; therefore, their matches have gained a lot of interest not only from their fans but also from millions across the globe.

After previously being known for a unique bond with Mexico, which picked them as their club to support over the 2025-2026 Premier League season, now this fondness towards them has increased significantly and expanded globally.

The schedule for Premier League teams during winter festivities is a major issue, not only because of logistics for the players, coaches, and their families, but it also impacts TV accommodations.

As it is well known, the Premier League is the best football league when it comes to commercial and business aspects, and they have issued a statement over Sunderland’s matches during the festivities.

What Does the Premier League Statement Mean for Sunderland?

IMAGO / Sportimage

Being now in November, the Premier League calendar has been confirmed for December and January, crucial dates because of festivities like Christmas and New Year’s Eve are ones to mark every season in English football.

Due to the bright performance shown by Sunderland so far, the Premier League has decided to make some changes in their schedule, moving four out of the five matches that they have during the winter festivities to dates where they will be able to be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports.

Sunderland’s festive schedule begins against Brighton on December 20th, a match already confirmed for a 3 pm kick-off time in England.

However, the changes start with Leeds United’s visit to the Stadium of Light, which has been moved to Sunday, December 28th, now kicking off at 2 pm. After that, Sunderland’s midweek match against Manchester City was also pushed, and they will now face them on New Year’s Day at 8 pm.

The following weekend was also moved for Sunderland, getting them more TV coverage by playing against Tottenham on January 4th at 3 pm. Finally, facing Brentford in London was also moved, and will now be played on Wednesday, January 6th at 8 pm.

Performing well in the Premier League has its perks, and now, it is time for Sunderland and their fans to start enjoying them.

Read More: