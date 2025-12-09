Premier League GW15: Five Best Players of the Week—Ranked
A lesser-seen round of midweek Premier League action means last weekend’s fixtures marked three games in seven days for England’s top-flight sides.
Drama was in abundance during Gameweek 15’s opening match between Aston Villa and Arsenal as Emiliano Buendía scored the winner with the final kick of the game—and the high-octane action didn’t stop there.
There were plenty of surprise results and excellent performances across another round of festive football, with a number of Premier League stars stealing the show.
Here are the five best performances from GW15 in line with FotMob’s match ratings.
5. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United): 8.8/10
Bar a nervy few minutes in the dying embers after conceding a spot kick, Newcastle United enjoyed a routine 2–1 victory over ten-man Burnley on Saturday afternoon. It was a match unlikely to get pulses racing, but Anthony Gordon did sprinkle his magic on the fixture.
The indefatigable winger scored his first Premier League goal of the season last Tuesday and a timely confidence boost saw him excel against compatriot Kyle Walker this weekend. Gordon’s goal came from the penalty spot but he was at the heart of everything good for the Magpies.
Gordon completed more dribbles (3) than anyone on the pitch, crashed the woodwork twice and created two chances against a stretched Burnley rearguard. He even managed to outshine teammate Bruno Guimarães, who was also brilliant.
4. Xavi Simons (Tottenham Hotspur): 8.8/10
It’s been a tame start to life in English football for Xavi Simons, but Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping Saturday’s goal and assist against Brentford can energise the versatile forward.
The Dutchman was the difference-maker against a sorry Brentford side, beaten by their former manager Thomas Frank. Simons set up Richarlison’s opener, providing the striker with a tap-in after a pinpoint cross, but his goal was something special.
Simons darted into his own half to win the ball back, robbed Brentford of possession and then sprinted into the visitors’ penalty area, before sliding effortlessly beyond Caoimhín Kelleher. It was a goal indicative of his quality and immense potential.
3. Hugo Ekitiké (Liverpool): 8.9/10
It was another frustrating afternoon for Liverpool on Saturday—only compounded by Mohamed Salah’s recent outburst—but one player immune to blame for their implosion during the 3–3 draw with Leeds United is Hugo Ekitiké.
Starting ahead of Alexander Isak, it was another hugely encouraging display from the Frenchman, who buzzed around the final third menacingly throughout. It was in two second-half minutes, however, where he made a real impact.
Preying on a stray pass from Joe Rodon, Ekitiké glided towards goal and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner, after which he converted Conor Bradley’s cross with the aid of a ricochet off Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri.
2. Rayan Cherki (Manchester City): 9.2/10
Rayan Cherki’s early-season injury has limited his effectiveness for Manchester City, but Saturday’s showing during the 3–0 victory over Sunderland highlights why he could yet be one of the signings of the summer.
The audacious Frenchman went through his repertoire of flicks and tricks at the Etihad Stadium, even producing a sumptuous rabona assist for Phil Foden as Man City put the game to bed. He technically grabbed another assist, too, but Rúben Dias must take all the credit for his fabulous long-range effort.
He completed more dribbles (5) and created more chances (6) than any other player on the pitch and was instrumental to Man City breaking down Sunderland’s typically stubborn five-man rearguard. It was a showman’s display.
1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): 9.4/10
The best was saved for Monday night during GW15. Manchester United travelled to winless Wolverhampton Wanderers seeking back-to-back away wins to ease the pain of an awful midweek draw with West Ham United and Bruno Fernandes ensured they left Molineux smiling.
The Portuguese scored twice to bookend a 4–1 win and also grabbed an assist for good measure. The first strike was scrappy and the second a well-taken penalty, but it was the exquisite delivery to Mason Mount for Man Utd’s third that stole the show.
Fernandes completed more passes (53) and created more chances (5) than any of his teammates as he orchestrated a much-needed win for Ruben Amorim’s men. In such a mood, the Man Utd skipper is simply unplayable.