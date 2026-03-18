Sunderland Must Exploit Newcastle’s Champions League Heartbreak in Tyne-Wear Derby

In an exciting confrontation for the Tyne-Wear Derby between Sunderland and Newcastle, a match that was expected for several years will arrive and finally occur, thanks to Black Cats' promotion to the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris's team knows they must be decisive at St James' Park, thinking about the recent result that Newcastle just experienced, being overwhelmingly defeated against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, and being eliminated from the highest European competition at club level.

For Sunderland, it is important to earn 3 points in this match not only to continue moving away from the Premier League relegation positions, but also because the great Derby duel defines the pride and competitiveness of this great rivalry.

Sunderland Must Take Advantage of Newcastle’s Elimination in the Uefa Champions League

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

In an aggregate of 8-3, FC Barcelona eliminated Newcastle from the Champions League, dealing a strong blow to those from St James' Park. Now, next March 22nd, they face a Sunderland that hopes to take advantage of the blow suffered by the magpies and achieve a decisive victory in the Tyne-Wear Derby.

After Brian Brobbey's statements regarding Black Cats' offense and how it must change and improve for upcoming matches, being more effective in front of goal. Now they know it is an ideal moment to demonstrate their best game and take advantage of the moment.

Regis Le Bris is not in his best moment, but he knows he must plan the perfect match to get out of that negative streak he has been having managing Sunderland, because his last 5 matches have been 3 defeats, 1 draw and 1 victory, being a team with great ups and downs.

His great resurgence in this stretch of the season, he knows it would be to go to St James' Park and leave a more than positive match for the final stretch of the season, and make clear the team's ambition for the next season, where they hope to be even better.

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