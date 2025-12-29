Surprise Club Interested in January Move for Marc-Andre ter Stegen—Report
Barcelona captain Marc-André ter Stegen could be living his last days at the club, but perhaps he won’t have to travel far to find his new home as reports have surfaced that fellow Catalan club Girona are interested in the German goalkeeper.
Ter Stegen missed the opening four months of the campaign after undergoing surgery on a back injury in the summer. He’s since returned to full fitness and made his first appearance of the season in Barcelona’s Copa Del Rey win vs. Guadalajara, but he remains Hansi Flick’s third option between the sticks behind starter Joan García and backup Wojciech Szczęsny.
Multiple reports coming from Spain indicate regional neighbors Girona have already contacted Barcelona to enquire about Ter Stegen. Though it might be an ambitious move for a club currently in La Liga’s relegation zone, Girona will reportedly do everything possible to make the move happen.
Girona are in need of a goalkeeper since Croatia international Dominik Livaković has reached an agreement to return to Dinamo Zagreb. With Ter Stegen in need of consistent minutes to make his Germany 2026 World Cup case and Barcelona looking to make space in their wage-bill, the move appears to make sense on all fronts.
Ter Stegen Would Only Join Girona on Loan
Like many La Liga teams including Barcelona, financial fair play regulations and La Liga’s infamous 1:1 rule significantly handcuff Girona in the transfer market. Therefore, the only way Ter Stegen could feasibly join the club would be via a loan arrangement.
To make matters more complicated, Girona wouldn’t be able to fully cover Ter Stegen’s salary. The German is reported to be paid around €15 million ($17.6 million) a year, significantly more than the highest earner in Girona’s current squad.
Barcelona would have to cover a large chunk of Ter Stegen’s salary in order to make his move to Girona a genuine possibility. Ter Stegen himself could renounce to a portion of that wage in order to pave the way, much like Dominik Livaković did when he joined Girona over the summer after Fenerbahçe signed former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to be their starter.
Ter Stegen has been hesitant to lower his wages in the past, but perhaps the incentive of getting consistent playing time only a few months out from the 2026 World Cup could change his stance.
There’s nothing certain at this point with the January window not even open. Still, a potential Ter Stegen exit from Barcelona after more than years at the club has never appeared closer.