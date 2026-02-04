Arsenal’s All-Time Record in Carabao Cup Finals Spells Trouble for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have reached the Carabao Cup final in 2025–26, handing the Gunners a chance to bank the first part of the historic Quadruple Mikel Arteta’s side is chasing.

Progression to March 22’s final at Wembley Stadium came courtesy of a 4–2 aggregate win over Chelsea in the last four. The opening 90 minutes of the semi-final tie at Stamford Bridge in January were thrilling. It’s safe to say the second portion at the Emirates Stadium was not.

Not that Arsenal or their fans will care. They are now within touching distance of what could also be the club’s first major trophy in six years, since Arteta delivered the FA Cup in 2019–20.

However, history isn’t on Arsenal’s side when it comes to the final of this competition—through its many different names over the years.

Arsenal’s Carabao Cup Final Results

Otherwise known as the EFL Cup or League Cup, when not referred to by title sponsors that have been a feature since the 1980s, it was just a few years old when Arsenal first reached the final in 1967–68. Prior to 2026, their most recent appearance had come in 2017–18.

But only twice have the Gunners lifted this slightly odd three-handled cup—and not at all since 1992–93’s Coca-Cola Cup, most remembered for match-winner Steve Morrow breaking his arm while celebrating what proved to be the decisive goal against Sheffield Wednesday.

Arsenal’s only other triumph was in 1986–87, then under the name of the Littlewood Challenge Cup, beating Liverpool thanks to a brace from Charlie Nicholas. That means six final appearances have ended in defeat, remarkably every time against a different opponent.

Twice, the Gunners have been embarrassed, in 1968–69 when Swindon Town pulled off a shock win despite being from two leagues below, and in 2010–11 when Birmingham City capitalised on a late mix up between Laurent Koscielny and Wojciech Szczęsny to snatch victory.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have each lost five Carabao Cup finals, but no club matches Arsenal’s unwanted competition record.

Season Result 1967–68 Leeds United 1–0 Arsenal 1968–69 Arsenal 1–3 Swindon Town 1986–87 Arsenal 2–1 Liverpool 1987–88 Luton Town 3–2 Arsenal 1992–93 Arsenal 2–1 Sheffield Wednesday 2006–07 Chelsea 2–1 Arsenal 2010–11 Arsenal 1–2 Birmingham City 2017–18 Arsenal 0–3 Manchester City

Most Appearances in Carabao Cup Finals—All Time

Club Carabao Cup Finals Liverpool 15 (W10, L5) Manchester United 10 (W6, L4) Chelsea 10 (W5, L5) Manchester City 9 (W8, L1) Aston Villa 9 (W5, L4) Tottenham Hotspur 9 (W4, L5) Arsenal 8 (W2, L6)* Nottingham Forest 6 (W4, L2)

*excluding 2025–26, yet to be played

