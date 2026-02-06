Player Opens Up on Decision to Leave Sunderland

With expectations for a final stretch of the season that could end in a positive manner, with the great objective of Sunderland to occupy the positions for European competitions. Currently in 8th place, they will face Arsenal for matchday 25 of the Premier League in a great challenge at the Emirates Stadium.

Awaiting an anticipated debut for their new addition, Nilson Angulo, the first minutes of the Ecuadorian, who will wear the #10 shirt of Sunderland, are also expected. But recent statements have shown how, in this Regis Le Bris project, the competitiveness to have minutes is high.

Following the departure of a player with whom positive expectations were held, the sudden departure of this player on a loan basis was seen, and his current situation was revealed in recent statements.

Simon Adingra Reveals the Reason for His Departure From Sunderland

In a busy transfer window for Sunderland, the departure on a loan basis of Simon Adingra occurred, where the 24-year-old Ivorian player left a stint with a bitter taste at the Black Cats.

In recent statements revealed by Jason Jones for the Sunderland Echo, Adingra spoke about how his departure was due to the limited playing time and lack of comfort he found at Sunderland, and how the persuasive AS Monaco project led to this success.

The club from the Principality spoke to me about their interest, my qualities, and the project. I immediately understood the ambition of AS Monaco thanks to the conversations I had with coach Sebastien Pocognoli. The sporting project attracted me immediately, so the decision was natural. The style of play and the environment also influenced, as did the fact of playing in a French-speaking country and league (a language I am comfortable with), which facilitates my adaptation. I am here to help the team and demonstrate what I know how to do best. Simon Adingra

His time at Sunderland, with 15 games played and 1 goal scored,d was not the best, especially because he only accumulated 729 minutes of play as indicated by Transfermarkt, being a low figure for the Ivorian. But in this parting of ways between the attacker and Sunderland, it is hoped they will find their objectives after not achieving them together.

